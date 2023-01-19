As a result of evolving technology and rapidly changing work culture, not least flexible working arrangements, our physical-digital and home-office identities are merging at a speed few could have predicted. In fact, everything indicates that such fusion is destined to become an important part of our lives. From these premises begins the reflection for the future of his company and of the digital world by Giampiero Savorelli, CEO of HP Italy, who investigates the future of the work system, which has now changed profoundly. The data, moreover, speak for themselves: in Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer, 63% of those interviewed globally said that “workplace technology” allows people to do more meaningful work. In the UK, however, HP found that 89% of employees believe hybrid working offers an opportunity to improve their well-being and work-life balance.

“This technology-driven barrier-breaking is also evident in the gaming world,” Savorelli explains. “In addition to the ability to access games locally, PCs today are designed to integrate cloud gaming solutions, giving gamers more options. 3D avatars cross the physical digital divide in a fun way, and you’ve probably noticed gaming peripherals in Zoom meetings, used for both work and play. In this ‘blending’ process, 2023 will therefore be a year in which we will see increasingly personalized experiences, real hybrid innovation and new solutions focused on the workforce, all in the name of sustainability. At HP, we are closely monitoring this scenario to ensure we continue to meet changing needs.”

Among the trends of the future, Savorelli highlights the greatest customization options for gamers and truly immersive “phygital” experiences. He explains: “Over the last decade, the video game market has grown significantly. With a global market valued at $184.4 billion in 2022, it has already overtaken traditional entertainment sectors such as film and music. As more gamers spend more time in virtual worlds (70% of UK residents expect to qualify as gamers by 2027) their needs are becoming more sophisticated. In 2023, gamers will increasingly desire to express themselves through experiences that go beyond the screen. Some examples are custom 3D printed accessories and RGB lighting capabilities through devices that allow you to enter the game.

Inclusivity is also at the heart of this innovation. “There are four times as many office workers (42%) who still believe it’s best to be in the office to be considered for a promotion, compared to those who work remotely (10%). It is evident that technology has an important role in helping to break down the barriers that still exist”, says Savorelli. “In 2023, artificial intelligence is expected to be integrated into new areas, such as the webcam, which will track faces to ensure that the user is always in the center of the screen. Unified services and solutions for PCs, printers and collaboration devices can help ease the “pressure” IT teams face. With enterprise software like HP Anyware, employees can stay productive by securely accessing their digital workspaces without a VPN, enabling high-performance collaboration from virtually anywhere.”

Finally, sustainability will also play a key role in future work trends. “The trend towards sustainable electronics is evolving in new and exciting ways, with products incorporating more recycled or other materials of a sustainable nature. You will soon discover that there are bio-circular contents, such as coffee grounds, in your monitor and cooking oil in the bottom casing of your laptop,” comments Savorelli. “At HP, we believe that products designed with sustainability in mind should be accessible to everyone. In addition to developing the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, HP has used more than 1 billion pounds of recycled materials since 2019. And we continue to innovate, for example, offering carbon neutral IT services to help companies better manage their environmental footprint. We are at an important crossroads in our relationship with technology. While the next step towards a physical-digital continuum will enhance our work and play experiences in new and exciting ways, it could lead to a greater reappreciation of what matters most.”