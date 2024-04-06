On April 2, the island recorded the strongest earthquake in 25 years, with at least 10 deaths; In 1999, the number of victims exceeded 2,000

When Taiwan was hit on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, the island was better prepared than on September 21, 1999. At the time, a 7.7 magnitude tremor killed at least 2,297 people and caused an estimated US$14 billion in damage, according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey, translated into Portuguese).

Taiwan has improved its earthquake warning system and evolved its response measures to tremors. Authorities created a search and rescue team and opened several emergency medical operations centers, among other measures.

Taiwan is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a line of seismic faults that surrounds the Pacific Ocean. This is where most of the world's earthquakes occur. In the island region they are two tectonic plates: the Philippines and Eurasia.

In the last 50 years, according to O USGS6 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7 were recorded within a 250 km radius of the earthquake on April 2 this year.

The April 2 earthquake was the strongest in 25 years. It just doesn't surpass that of 1999. Despite the similar magnitude, the results of the 2 earthquakes were different.

The epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, 18 km from the city of Hualien, meant that the damage from this earthquake was less than that of 1999.

According to the agency Reutersthe earthquake on Tuesday (April 2) left at least 12 dead and more than 1,000 injured. Updated data on Friday (April 5) at Taiwan National Fire Agency indicate that 13 people are missing. According to the agency, at least 28 buildings collapsed throughout the territory, with more than half in the city of Hualien, in the east of the island.

O USGS reported that the 7.4 earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocksincluding one of magnitude 6.4, 13 minutes after the main one. The agency estimates that “Aftershocks will continue for many weeks after the earthquake, with decreasing frequency over time”.

According to seismologist Kate Allstadt, from the North American Geological Survey, “the danger is not over in Taiwan yet”. Combined with the ongoing aftershocks, rain could “trigger additional landslides along already weakened slopes,” says Allstadt. Taiwan is full of mountains, which can amplify tremors and trigger landslides.

Stephen Gao, a seismologist and professor at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, told the agency AP (Associated Press) what “Taiwan's earthquake preparedness is among the most advanced in the world”. According to him, the island “implemented strict building codes, a world-class seismological network” and performed “extensive public education campaigns on earthquake safety”.

Much of this preparation is due to the 1999 earthquake. Every year, on September 21st, the island carries out exercises to respond to disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis. On that date, residents receive messages and alerts and must follow instructions from the authorities to, for example, leave the place they are in and go to shelters.

Taiwan approved, in 2000, the Disaster Prevention and Protection Law (completein English – PDF – 182 kB), which created a disaster management office, “with full-time teams organized into different divisions” to deal with topics related to phenomena such as earthquakes. Over the years, new sections have been added to improve the island's response to natural disasters.

An example of Taiwan's preparedness to deal with tremors is Taipei 101, the largest building on the island. When completed in 2003, it was the tallest building in the world. It is currently in 3rd position. It is located in the island's capital, Taipei, and has 101 floors, 508 meters high.

Taipei 101 has an anti-earthquake pendulum, one of the most advanced and sophisticated technologies available to prevent the effect of earthquakes. A 660-ton metal ball, 5 meters in diameter, is suspended in a space inside the building, from the 92nd floor to the 87th floor.

The ball is supported by shock absorbers. It works with a pendulum. When there is an earthquake, it swings back in the opposite direction to the initial pressure. This nullifies the force and reduces vibration.

The ball is supported by hydraulic shock absorbers, preventing it from swinging uncontrollably and causing damage to walls and other structures. There is also earthquake protection in the building's support columns. read more in this report of Power360.

