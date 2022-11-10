What are home automation systems

The term home automation refers to that set of technologies that allow the automated management of domestic systems, obtaining a whole series of advantages both in terms of savings and comfort. More specifically, the word “home automation” refers to the discipline that underlies these systems and which studies the design and application of integrated home systemswhich applied to normal systems can significantly improve the quality of life of users.

We therefore speak of home automation and home automation systems whenever it refers to smart technologies usable inside homes, obviously with different levels of complexity and efficiency. In fact, this vast universe includes many types of applications, which may concern, for example, the digital management of electrical and heating systems, but also of leisure systems in the home, such as smart TVs and game consoles, which are interconnected and connected. to the internet can allow the user to quickly access online games such as the blackjack in multiplayer oa audiovisual content present on the main gender platforms.

But how can a home automation system act on energy consumption?

Home automation and energy saving

The very definition of home automation already makes us understand the importance of these systems in terms of energy saving and cost reduction in the bill: the technologies available today, in fact, allowing a much more effective control of the various systems, in fact allow to obtain great advantages compared to the past.

The benefits ofinstallation of home automation systems at home they are innumerable and concern both cost cutting and the improvement of living comfort, linked to more pleasant environmental conditions and easier control of the various internal and external spaces. Through this type of systems we can, for example, manage with a touch – even at a distance – lights, radiators and curtains, but also intervene in the event of sudden failures and leaks of gas and water, as well as of course always having the home security against the risk of access attempts by malicious parties.

In particular as regards the consumption aspect, i home automation systems they act by optimizing the use of the various systems automatically, for example by adjusting lights and heating based on the conditions present in the house and the real usefulness of the moment, controlling the current loads in real time and managing in full autonomy and according to precise criteria of I save the use of the various appliances.

In addition to electricity, home automation can also intervene on consumption of gas and wateragain through the automation of the operation of the various systems, which in some cases can be extremely effective and decisive: just think, for example, of the most advanced irrigation systems capable not only of being activated in precise time slots but also of reading the climatic and soil conditions and to switch on only if really necessary.

Home automation: is it really worth it?

Many wonder if the savings obtained through the use of home automation justify the cost of building these plants, a legitimate question considering the still high prices of many technologies. It is clear that a home automation system, especially if complex and able to integrate all the systems present in the house, can reach very high costs between materials and labor, however if the works are well designed it is an investment that it can pay off in the long run.

Furthermore, not to be underestimated are the many incentives which the State makes available annually to encourage the spread of high-efficiency systems in homes and which in many cases allow to reduce the initial investment and make this option even more convenient. For this reason it is always advisable to evaluate with an expert all the solutions available by exploiting any bonuses and tax deductions for energy efficiency.