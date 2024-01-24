Lenovo's high-performance technological solutions are also among the 'weapons' that Ducati Corse is banking on for the MotoGP season that is about to begin. At the “Campioni in Pista” event in Madonna di Campiglio, the range of technological solutions that will allow the team to transform data into information, run complex simulations and make strategic decisions in just a few seconds was revealed.

Technological partner of Ducati Corse since 2018, from this year the group will make available the ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure in the team garage to process the data collected in each race weekend from the eight Ducati Desmosedici GPs racing on the track, each of which is equipped with approximately 50 sensors. Lenovo's platform, supported by ThinkSystem SE350 edge servers, is optimized for artificial intelligence, will power Ducati's deep learning and machine learning tools, used to improve the performance, reliability and safety of Ducati motorcycles, as well as analyze the data collected by the sensors of the motorbikes and on the track, comparing them with the sensations of the riders.

But the data is not only analyzed on the track: Ducati Corse also uses the Ducati Lenovo Remote Garage, which allows Borgo Panigale engineers to receive real-time data from the garage, perform complex analyzes and collaborate with the team on the circuit to optimize the configuration of the bikes before they return to the track. To further enhance remote productivity and collaboration, the Ducati Lenovo Remote Garage room at Ducati headquarters has been completely renovated with a wide range of Lenovo hardware, including monitors, workstations and accessories.

But from this 2024 season, the Team will introduce an innovative solution for performing on-track surveys, powered by the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra workstation. Ducati Corse engineers have developed a self-driving robot equipped with a wide range of inertial and optical sensors, which will travel along the track at the start of the GP weekend, allowing the team to obtain the most faithful digital copy of the circuit possible to reality. The workstation will allow Ducati Corse to collect and analyze a total of 200 GB of data per circuit – allowing Ducati Corse to receive up to 2.6 million data points every second (255 MB/s) exclusively through LiDAR sensors ( Light Detection And Ranging).

“The competition will be tough and we are excited to continue working with the team, providing our innovative technology and services to continue raising the bar of performance. The goal is not only to compete for the title but also to make accessible to all the technological advances developed on the track, as for Ducati road bikes,” commented Luca Rossi, President, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.