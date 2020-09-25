Technology Amazon Unveils Flying Security Camera That Can Patrol an Apartment – Introductory Video Intimidates Burglar

The e-commerce giant is increasingly focused on security products. At the same time, defenders of civil liberties have taken the company more and more into their teeth.

Would you like to a flying camera to monitor your apartment?

Early on Friday, the Finnish information technology company Amazon released new products from the car security camera to the new Echo speaker. However, the Ring, which belongs to Amazon, received the most attention Always Home Cam that is, freely translated “Always at home camera”.

The security camera, which will go on sale next year, is not enough to follow the events of the apartment from one place, but it is a small airplane that can fly around the apartment:

The device software is also promised to be able to automatically circumvent obstacles in the air. For example, a camera that transmits an image to a mobile phone could be used to check whether the stove is left on or the window is open. In the promotional video at the forefront of this story, an unsuspecting burglar meets a security camera.

“It’s very reassuring to have a view of your own home,” exclaimed Amazon’s vice president Daniel Rausch according to the news agency Reuters.

The new camera plane costs $ 250 in the United States, or about $ 215.

Ecommerce giant Amazon acquired Smart Doorbell, among others, in 2018 and has since focused increasingly on security products. At the same time, civil liberties have increasingly taken the company into their teeth.

For example, the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation has criticized Ring’s alleged collusion with police.

“Amazon and other companies are offering a high-speed digital system that allows people to assess who belongs and who doesn’t belong in their neighborhood – and alerts police to the scene,” the organization described according to news agency Reuters in June.

The Washington Post again discovered last year that Amazon’s Echo speakers have recorded people’s speech. Following the criticism, Amazon promised on Friday that the speakers could be used in the future without voice recording.

The company also assures that the new camera plane will only send an image while flying and can only travel along a pre-planned flight path. Amazon has denied that it would share security camera images with police.

With book sales Amazon, which started in the United States, has grown over the 21st century into several industries.

In August, it was confirmed that the company opens an online store in Sweden. However, the company has not stated what the decision means for Finland.