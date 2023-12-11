Technology | Already a thousand qubits in a quantum computer – “Its technology hits a wall”

A computer company IBM has announced two new quantum computers.

The larger of the two, named Condoris only the second one whose total number of quantum bits, or qubits, is over a thousand.

A qubit is a quantum computer bit that calculates very quickly.

IBM's second new quantum computer is called Hero. It is the device that is the least prone to errors among the company's machines.

Nowadays Atom Computing is the company with the largest quantum computer in the world. IBM now developed devices that are the same size.

Condor has 1,121 qubits, just 59 fewer than Atom Computing's machine. The qubits of the devices are built differently

Atom Computer's qubits are based on qubits made of neutral atoms. IBM, on the other hand, bases qubits on small circuits that conduct electricity without resistance.

IBM broke the record for the largest quantum computer in 2022 with a device with 433 qubits. Engineers made it work by improving the way the machine's qubits were managed.

Researcher at IBM Jay Gambetta says In New Scientist magazinethat for the new Condor, IBM focused on improving the quantum computer's data input and reading of the results.

All the technologies used now require connecting a quantum computer to conventional electronics.

“IBM's the thousand qubit Condor is certainly a great achievement. However, its technology runs into a wall”, says Mikko Möttonen.

He is a professor of quantum technology at Aalto. In addition, he holds a joint professorship at Aalto and VTT.

“Condor is built with a very simple architecture for connecting qubits. Mistakes follow from that,” says Möttönen.

“The bigger news of these is therefore IBM's 133-cubic-cube Heron processor. It has more precise technology in connecting the qubits.”

Image of the IBM Center for Quantum Computing from 2017. The center is located at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York.

“Precise switching has been used in Finnish quantum computers since the beginning. Recently, a Finnish manufacturer of quantum computers company IQM released its 150-qubit quantum computer, named IQM Radiance.”

Möttönen is founders of the Finnish IQM. He emphasizes that he is not IQM's chief researcher. His views on the development of quantum computers are therefore his own, not IQM's.

“To what for any company, breaking the thousand qubit limit is a milestone,” says the researcher Ben Bloom from Atom Computing.

However, a large number alone does not tell everything. The stability, reliability and speed of the qubits are also important, says Bloom.

Building a smaller Heron with 133 qubits helped IBM meet these challenges.

Quantum computers are prone to errors. Some is due to unintended interactions between qubits, which are very sensitive.

If the connections of a quantum computer are not carefully designed, they can destroy the quantum properties that give machines their speed.

The researchers designed Heron's hardware to avoid multiple sources of error. They created a more precise way for qubits to exchange data than the larger Concorde's technology.

According to IBM, by the end of 2024, Heron's number of errors will be five times as low as in previous high-end quantum computers.

This allows it to run programs that are longer and more convoluted. It allows researchers to try out the best quantum computing programs for different problems, says Gambetta.

A quantum computer of more than a thousand qubits can be used mostly for research, says Bloom. Everyday applications are still a long way off.

About quantum computers come in much larger ones that are very fault tolerant.

Maybe then. “in the range of millions or several million qubits,” says the researcher Winfried Hensinger from the University of Sussex, UK.

Then the machines detect and correct their own mistakes. That's why they will soon be useful in various industries, from new medicines to aviation, says New Scientist.

“There are still no algorithms that can directly benefit the business without error correction. That's why many researchers say that large numbers of qubits are useful in quantum computers,” says Möttönen as well.

“However, I personally think it is possible that machines with a precision of a few hundred qubits could be useful in some problems. Of course, that would require a breakthrough in calculation software,” commented Möttönen.

Is it Finland? now lagging behind the rest of the world when the number of qubits is increasing rapidly in the world?

“It's good to remember that it's a very different thing to announce a machine than to have it delivered to the customer and pass the tests,” says Möttönen.

“In Finland, a 20-cubic meter has already been delivered to the Technology Research Center for VTT. Next year, a machine with more than 50 cubic meters should be delivered.”

“These amounts of Finnish qubits should be compared to the 133-qubit Heron, not the thousand-qubit.”

“When you look at it this way, Finland is not behind.”

A 150-qubit quantum computer is now being developed in Finland.

“It seems that Finland has been able to develop accurate quantum processors faster than others and with fewer resources,” compares Möttönen.

In June IBM researchers showed that a quantum computer can beat a conventional supercomputer when it is put to the competition in a complex calculation.

However, the announcement was followed by a series of new calculations that showed the supercomputer still has a ways to go to beat its challengers.

In Finland, the computational powers of a quantum computer and a supercomputer have been combined.

“VTT's 5-qubit quantum computer Helmi has already been connected to the Lumi supercomputer. Outsiders can already use it,” says Möttönen.