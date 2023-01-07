Today, technology has advanced a lot, so much so that people can communicate from far away places with just the push of a button in between. This has led to jokes that the only thing missing is that the elements on the screens can be smelled, and it seems that this invention is already becoming a reality.

A technology called Smell Shooter was presented in CES 2023 by a developer based in Japan, aromajoin. It can digitize scents and create a new communication channel in the same family as text, images and audio.

This video gives a demonstration:

Aroma Shooter it involves the use of two pieces of technology: the shooter itself and the scent cartridge. The scent cartridge is a solid-state device that can apparently toggle between scents in 0.1 seconds and mix permutations of scents instantly with no lingering sensations. It was described as a wireless device that sucks in air and creates the scent by shooting it up the nose.

Users can program over 100 scents to shoot fragrances into facial orifices in sync with a TV show, VR game, or anime like quintessential Quintuplets either cyberpunk: edgerunners. Featured scents are cherry blossoms, grapes, and peaches.

Via: Kotaku

editor’s note: These new technologies are very interesting, although for now they are not so real smells, it will be great if one day it is implemented with different series and movies.