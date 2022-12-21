Guadalajara Jalisco.- For many families Christmas is not just a time of encounters and reunionsshopping and gifts, family meals and travelbut also a long-awaited opportunity to make a trip or getaway to a tourist destination.

But the increase in energy, fuel and food prices, as well as countless products and services, entails having to spend more money to make those plans and dreams, forcing to rethink them and looking for cheaper options.

Consumer electronics products like ‘tablets’, ‘smartphones’, e-book readers, smart watches or wireless headphones, They are among the favorite gifts during the holidays but, in addition, they can be useful tools for those who already use them can economize.

“New technology and digital tools can help save during the most awaited time of the year”, according to Verónica Catediano, manager of public relations and communication of the technological firm SPC (https://www.spc.es), who offers advice to spend less while still enjoying, using electronic devices for our economic benefit.

To reduce the inflationary impact at ChristmasCatediano recommends:.

COMPARE PRICES ON THE ‘TABLET’.

An electronic tablet is ideal for travel, due to its portability, screen size, autonomy and weightsince it combines the advantages of a laptop and a mobile phone.

With this device we can compare prices and look for the cheaper alternatives in terms of accommodation and hire excursions and trips in a very comfortable way.

It will even give us access to quick, last-minute, short-term deals, from flight tickets to hotel reservations.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE DISCOUNT DAYS.

The annual events of offers and discounts such as the ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ in the weeks leading up to Christmas, they allow you to plan and advance the purchase of Christmas and Three Wise Men gifts.

In addition, many agencies and portals of travel and getaways During those days they offer discounts on exclusive experiences, at very interesting prices.

that’s why it is It is advisable to activate a warning notification on the ‘smartphone’ to be vigilant to those dates and take advantage of their prices before the ‘stocks’ run out.

SAVE ON FUEL WITH THE ‘APPS’.

There are mobile applications (‘apps’) that inform us about the stations of service with cheaper prices, and close to our geographical locationso that we can always refuel in the best conditions and mitigate the impact of fuel prices on our economy.

When refueling, also we can save using digital coupons discount that can be applied at different gas stations.

FIND FREE WIFI NETWORKS.

During the Christmas holidays, those who have contracted a limited monthly mobile data rate for their ‘smartphone’, can Quickly depleting data availability when sharing videos and photos with family or friends that are made on those dates, being away from home or without access to a Wi-Fi network.

from the stores online mobile ‘apps’ you can download applications that serve to detect wireless networks of free and free access, thus allowing to reduce the consumption of mobile data.

LOCATE AFFORDABLE RESTAURANTS.

During the holidays, restaurants tend to be more crowded and menu prices become more expensive, so enjoying a Christmas dinner away from home, especially while traveling, can be more expensive and complicated.

The ‘apps’ of discounts and recommendations are a useful resource to be able to eat cheap Well, it is advisable to take into account the reviews and opinions published by the users of these platforms, especially those who are from the same town where the food establishment is located.

You can also search the internet for information about the loyalty programs of certain hotel chains, which offer Christmas culinary experiences for their customers.

PLAN THE CHRISTMAS DINNER AHEAD OF TIME.

If you choose to prepare the family Christmas dinner at home, it is not advisable to make the purchase at the last moment, since at the end of December the prices of some products can reach very high levels.

To save, it is better to plan the menu in advancetaking into account the number of diners who are going to dine and also purchase the necessary ingredients in advance, consulting on the ‘smartphone’ or ‘tablet’ where they can be purchased with a better value for money.

PARK WITHOUT SPENDING TOO MUCH.

If you are traveling by car and there is no parking space available at your destination, it is advisable to find out through applications such as Google Maps if there are free public car parks available.

If not, it’s best download the parking apps that are used in the area where we are going and activate the discounts and offers that they offer and that best fit our plans and needs.

USE SHARED TRANSPORTATION ‘APPS’.

The mobile carsharing applications that is, temporary rental and car sharing by the hour or minute, allowing several users with similar destinations to share the costs of a long-distance trip.

They are also used for short trips within the city where we liveor in those places where they are going to spend part of the Christmas holidays.

Daniel Galilee.

EFE Reports