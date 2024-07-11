Technology | Alcohol can soon be delivered to your door in Finland – “Alepa robots” handling transport around the world

Technology|In Finland, the robots that carry groceries, known as “Alepa robots”, also deliver alcohol and tobacco products around the world. The company that developed the robots sheds light on how the delivery of age-controlled products works without human supervision.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Starship Technologies’ robots are used to transport alcohol in Britain. In Finland, the S group uses them to transport groceries from, for example, Sale and Aleppo. There is currently a draft law in the opinion round that would enable home delivery of alcohol in Finland as well. However, the draft presentation would not allow robot transport, because when handing over alcohol, it must be ensured, among other things, that the recipient is of legal age and is not clearly intoxicated. According to Starship Technologies, technological solutions could also be found to control age limits and intoxication.

On the streets the small white robots on four-wheelers are already a familiar sight in many cities around Finland.

Many know them as Alepa robots.

In Finland, robots carry groceries from, for example, Aleppo and Sale, but around the world they also carry alcohol.

The robots are backed by the Estonian-based company Starship Technologies. In addition to Finland, its robots carry e-commerce purchases in the United States and Great Britain, among others.

In Britain, Starship Technologies cooperates with the local Osuusliike Co-op. In addition to grocery shopping, the robot also carries cigarettes and alcohol.

It would not be possible in Finland.

Presently is in the statement round measurewhich would allow the delivery of alcohol from online stores directly to subscribers.

However, it is reported from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health that the draft law does not practically enable robot transportation. In the case of handing over alcohol, it would not be possible to make sure that the recipient is of legal age, or that it is not a clearly intoxicated or disruptive person, in which case alcoholic beverages should not be handed out by law.

In addition, the proposal separately defines the supplier of alcohol, which specifically means the person who hands over the alcohol to the recipient.

Director of Social and Communications at Starship Technologies by Lisa Johnson thinks that with the help of the technology used in robot transportation, it could be possible to monitor age limits and intoxication even better than a human.

Of course, the company also has its own interest in the matter. Allowing automated alcohol transport could make it more competitive with e.g. courier services.

Starship Technologies’ experience in transporting age-controlled products is mainly from Britain. According to Johnson, its robots have made about 130,000 deliveries that have required age verification.

The company uses the technology of the growth company Veriff, which offers digital identity verification solutions, in age limit monitoring.

The process is two-step. When ordering alcohol with the app, it first requires a photo of an official ID. In addition, the subscriber must take a photo of himself, which is compared to the ID card.

The practice differs from what we are used to in Finland, because here bank IDs are a common way to verify identity online in various services.

When the transport robot arrives, you have to take a new photo of yourself with your phone, which is again compared to the ID card and the previously taken photo. The transport robot is unlocked and the products can only be taken after the system has verified that it is the same person.

“If this fails, the robot will not dispense alcohol. The customer can then contact customer service for help, but without verification the robot will never hand over the goods. It turns around and goes back to the store,” says Johnson.

Johnson assures that it is difficult to cheat the system. No technological solution is 100% reliable, but on the other hand, human supervision is not necessarily either, says Johnson.

“In a hurry, a person might just glance at the person and not necessarily even check the identity card properly,” he says.

The robot also doesn’t have to worry or feel pressured about what kind of reaction it will get when it refuses to hand over the alcohol delivery.

“If you don’t pass verification, the robot goes home and that’s it,” says Johnson.

“The advantage of a technical solution is also that it leaves an auditable trace. It is always possible to check why, when and how the system has made a decision. If some problems arise, they can be identified and fixed.”

According to Johnson, various spot checks are constantly being conducted on the transport system to test the system, but not once has it made a mistake in handing over an alcohol order to the wrong person.

“My colleague’s child once tried to receive an order, but of course the robot refused,” he says.

However, what if it happened that a robot handed alcohol to a minor? Who would take responsibility for it?

“Of course, we would take it very seriously if such a thing happened, but we have not encountered such a situation. Ultimately, the responsibility rests with the alcohol sales license holder,” says Johnson.

in Finland the ban on the retail sale and serving of alcohol also applies to persons who are clearly intoxicated or who are behaving in a disruptive manner.

According to Johnson, Starship does track if someone repeatedly orders a lot of alcohol at the same place within a short period of time, but so far the company has not implemented any kind of sobriety check.

Johnson’s idea is that a similar “alcolock” could be applied to transport services as to electric scooters for rent.

Tampere told in April to tighten the use of electric scooters for the summer. If you want to use the electric scooter at night from Thursday to Saturday, the user would have to pass a reaction test.

Morning newspaper by electric scooter operator In the Voin reaction test, the customer has to press the characters with helmets that appear on the screen as quickly as possible. If you fail the test, the board cannot be used and the application suggests using taxi services.

“We are developing a test that is very similar. If a person is clearly intoxicated, their reactions are much slower than if they haven’t been drinking at all.”

Johnson’s according to, in Britain, alcohol is usually not ordered in large quantities via robot deliveries.

A typical customer lives in the suburbs and orders a beer or bottle of wine with their grocery shopping, possibly so they don’t have to drive to the store.

“Sometimes when there’s a soccer match going on, beer and snacks are ordered more than usual,” says Johnson.