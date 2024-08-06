Technology | A US judge found Google to be abusing its monopoly position

Technology|The decision is considered a milestone that can significantly affect the operations of the technology giants in the future.

of the United States In his decision on Monday, a federal judge ruled that the technology company Google has a monopoly on search engine services. According to the decision, the company has also abused its position by trying to maintain its monopoly.

Federal District Court Judge Amit Mehta held that Google has a monopoly on search engine services and the advertisements displayed within them. This is due, among other things, to the company’s distribution agreements with device manufacturers, which set Google’s search engine as the primary search service for devices used by people.

The decision stated of the New York Times according to which Google’s monopoly position made it possible for the company to raise the prices of advertisements in its search services. This, in turn, gave the company more income with which to hold on to the achieved dominant position.

“Unlimited price increases have accelerated Google’s dramatic revenue growth and enabled the company to maintain a high and remarkably stable operating profit,” Mehta said in the decision.

Second the US Department of Justice and a dozen states were parties to the case.

“This victory against Google is a historic victory for the American people,” the US attorney general Merrick Garland glowed.

“No company, no matter how big or powerful, is above the law,” he continued.

Head of International Affairs at Google Kent Walker said the company plans to appeal the decision. He pointed out that Mehta’s decision states that Google is the best search service in the industry, especially on mobile devices.

“Given this, and the fact that people are looking for information in more and more ways, we’re going to appeal,” Walker said.

“As this process continues, we will continue to focus on making products” that people find useful and easy to use.