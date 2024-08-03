Technology | A popular smartphone screen repair costs more than a new phone

Technology|The prices of top smartphone models have risen in recent years, and at the same time, their repair costs have also increased.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The cost of repairing smartphone screens is increasing. Screens of the flagship models of major manufacturers are rarely repaired for less than 500 euros. Repairing the cheapest models can cost more than buying a new phone. It is hoped that the new EU directive will make repairs more affordable.

Smartphones screens keep getting bigger. At the same time, their repair costs also increase.

The screens of the flagship models of the largest smartphone manufacturers can rarely be repaired for less than 500 euros. Repairing the screens of the highest models with two screens already costs more than 1,000 euros.

Helsingin Sanomat found out the repair price of flagship models of three of Finland’s most popular smartphone manufacturers at two well-known service companies iTapsa and Fonum.

Apple’s top model iPhone 15 Pro Max phone screen repair costs 529.90 euros at Itapsa and 769.99 euros at Fonum. Neither company uses official Apple spare parts. Apple-authorized service company Tector asks for 539 euros to repair the screen of the model in question with official spare parts. The cheapest option of the phone model costs 1,199 euros.

The screen repair of Samsung’s flagship model Galaxy S24 Ultra costs 449.90 euros with official spare parts at Itapsa and 899.99 euros at Fonum. Itapsa states that sometimes replacing the screen also requires replacing the back cover. The cheapest option of the phone costs 1,299 euros.

Samsung also has smartphones with folding screens, whose screens are more expensive to repair due to the multiple screens. Replacing the main screen of the flagship Z Fold 5 model costs 849.90 euros at Itapsa, and 249.90 euros for the second screen. Fonum announces the price of replacing both screens as 1,099.89 euros. The price of the phone is 2,099 euros.

The OnePlus 12 top model costs 899 euros. Its screen repair costs 469.90 euros with official spare parts at Itapsa and 649.99 euros at Fonum.

The comparison prices of the phones are based on the price of the cheapest model in the online stores of Giganti and Verkkokauppa.com on Wednesday, July 7.

Fonum sales channel manager Henri Rautio notes that the repair prices of top-of-the-line models have risen in recent years.

The development of display technology has increased the prices. The increased prices of top models have also increased repair costs.

CEO of Itapsa Tapio Marjanen says that spare parts for new models are always more expensive at first, until the availability of spare parts improves. The price of spare parts is determined by the device manufacturers.

According to Marjanen, prices are also affected by the contracts of different maintenance companies with insurance companies. If a service company has an exclusive contract with an insurance company, the prices of the services may also be higher.

Both interviewees say that consumers actively repair their broken smartphones. For many, a broken screen is covered by home insurance.

According to Marjanen, a common practice is to sell a broken phone to a service company and buy a new one instead. Service companies repair the phone and sell it on after it has been serviced.

One One of the most popular phones in Finland, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G screen repair may cost even more than a new phone.

The phone, which was at or near the top of Gigant, Elisa, Dna and Telia’s sales lists in June, costs 149 euros at its cheapest, but its screen repair costs 169.90 euros at iTapsa. At Fonum, the repair costs 139.99 euros.

Fonum’s Rautio says that when it comes to a new and inexpensive device, the prices of spare parts can be relatively high at first.

Itapsan Marjanen says that in cheaper models, the screen is clearly the most expensive part of the device, around which the rest of the phone is built.

Many still want to repair even their inexpensive phone because of the ease.

“Then you don’t have to download applications again and transfer data to a new device,” says Rautio.

“Today, for many people, repairing is also an act of responsibility.”

Previous In its last plenary session in April, the EU Parliament approved the right to correction directive.

The aim of the directive is to encourage consumers to repair broken electronic products instead of buying new ones. In addition to smart devices, the directive also applies to, for example, large household appliances.

According to the Right to Repair Directive, the manufacturer must offer the consumer the opportunity to repair the product at a reasonable price. This must be done during the statutory fault liability, but also afterwards, if correction is possible.

The directive also prohibits manufacturers from artificially making it difficult to repair devices.

Itapsan Marjanen hopes that the directive would facilitate the availability of spare parts and make them more compatible between phones from different device manufacturers, which would also reduce repair costs.

“The goal of the directive is to get people to repair their device instead of buying a new one, and that is our goal as well,” says Fonum’s Rautio.