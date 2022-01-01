Technology A new type of cancer vaccine is being tested in humans, artificial intelligence is learning to recognize emotions – These breakthroughs are expected in science in 2022

Artificial intelligence learns to recognize emotions. Electric car batteries are put in compost. An alternative to animal experiments is growing in the cell dish.

Freight transport will become autonomous

If outdoors comes against a driver rolling a vehicle, there is no need to be afraid. The future of freight transport is ahead of you.

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about intelligent transport, ie vehicles that move independently and monitor their environment. Recent studies suggest that various messenger robots and autonomous freight trains are likely to be implemented earlier than intelligent passenger cars.