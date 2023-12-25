Monday, December 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology | A Finnish researcher went through a lot of statistical data, and the result was surprising: technology does not destroy mental health after all.

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Technology | A Finnish researcher went through a lot of statistical data, and the result was surprising: technology does not destroy mental health after all.

Picture: Westend61 / Getty Images, image manipulation: HS

Assistant professor of psychology Matti Vuorre went through extensive material on the effect of the internet on mental health. The results do not support general assumptions about the disadvantages of technology.

In November at the end of the year, the Internet Institute under the University of Oxford came out research.

The study deals with the effect of the internet on a person's psychological well-being. It is not just any report, but one of the most extensive, even the most extensive of its kind.

#Technology #Finnish #researcher #lot #statistical #data #result #surprising #technology #destroy #mental #health

See also  The companies that have suspended their operations in Russia after the invasion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
After the death of Twitter.. Are X users waiting for more drama in 2024?

After the death of Twitter.. Are X users waiting for more drama in 2024?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result