Technology 5g phones are now of interest to many, but who will benefit from it? See if your hometown has a 5g network

5g phones are now of interest to many, but who will benefit from it? See if your hometown has a 5g network

The 5g network has expanded rapidly in Finland this year.

The 5g base station is attached to Sanomatalo’s structural beam in Helsinki.­

Antti Tiainen HS

14:04 | Updated 18:23

5g phones began to trade with Finns during the spring and summer. For example, HS-tested Oneplus Nord 5G rose to the top of smartphone sales statistics in August.

At the same time, the construction of the 5g network is progressing all over Finland. However, it does not yet reach most Finns.