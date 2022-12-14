A survey by the Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies (Brasscom) estimates that 420,000 job openings in the sector will open by 2025. The growth of vacancies in Information Technology (IT) was clear in 2022. O job portal identified a growth of 34% in the last 10 months.

Brazil leads the ranking of Latin American countries in the IT market. “Expectations are high for 2023 and the sector foresees continued growth in the area”, says a note from the portal. However, the problem is finding professionals to fill the vacancies. “If you are interested in joining this area, invest in your training because there will be no shortage of opportunities”, completes the vacancies website.

In January 2022, the portal started the year with 5,772 vacancies across the country, most notably in the city of São Paulo. In October, the number rose to 9,575 available places. The areas that stood out the most were: Programmer, Systems Analyst and Back-End Developer.

In Brazil, the segment with the greatest offer of opportunities is hardware:

The number of companies in the sector has grown by 55% since 2018, according to Tech Report 2021, and in 2020 alone, around 85,000 new businesses were founded. “With the accelerated digital transformation, the expectation is that the sector will continue in ample growth for the year 2023 and will need more and more qualified professionals to work with the new technologies”, says a note from the portal.

In 2022, the average salary in the area reached BRL 12,147, which corresponds to 29% above the year 2021. “Although the length of experience is relevant, companies are not focusing so much on professionals with extensive experience. Currently, with changes in the market, in addition to technical skills, recruiters have been looking for professionals with behavioral skills that communicate with the company’s values ​​and culture”, says the vacancy company.