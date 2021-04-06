The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, stated that during the current academic year, the colleges witnessed a clear increase in students ’turnout to study scientific and technological specializations that depend on application, practice and professionalism in skills, including the health sciences major, which witnessed an increase of 16% over the previous year. Where the number increased from 2,188 male and female students to 2544, referring to several matters that motivated many students to study in colleges, most notably the “Corona” pandemic, and the colleges are distinguished by the quality of their programs and applied studies, and 97% of their programs are linked to internationally recognized specialized professional certificates.

This came during the graduation ceremony for a new batch of emergency medicine students, which was organized by the colleges in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the college’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Al Ketbi, and the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Hassan Al-Drai.

Al Shamsi emphasized that the 22 students of the graduating class represented a qualitative addition to the health sector in one of the vital and important specialties, and in light of the knowledge, skills, training and professional experiences that they were empowered with during their studies in colleges according to the “fourth generation” plan. Which focused on preparing them as leaders in their specialties, and within the framework of cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which provided them with care, high-level training opportunities and employment opportunities to start directly at work and serve the nation.

He pointed out that the emergency medicine program is offered in the branches of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and about 275 students are currently studying in it, and it is being implemented in a distinguished partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, National Ambulance and Irish National Ambulance. The efforts of these local and international partners support the graduation of qualitative competencies at a high level of readiness and professionalism to work in this important medical field and promote Emiratisation in it, pointing out that the Covid-19 crisis represented a new confirmation of the importance of the health sector and the need to strengthen this sector with competencies as it is the first line of defense in front of crises. Challenges, and the basis for supporting the safety, security and safety of society.

For his part, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Hassan Al-Drai, affirmed that the commitment of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to continue supplying the labor market in the field of ambulance with national expertise and work with colleges and partners to achieve the vision of leadership in hard work and strive to reach the future with innovation in business and keenness on continuous development Based on science, knowledge and technological development.

He called on the new graduates to excel in their field work and perform their duty with all responsibility, humanity and national spirit, especially in the current difficult stage that the whole world is going through as it faces the “Covid-19” pandemic, as they represent and everyone in the medical sector the first line of defense.





