The recent resignation of Geofrey Hinton as vice president of Google meant a disturbing alert. With his decision, Hinton, one of the fathers of artificial intelligence, issued a clear warning about the existential risks that the uncontrolled development of this new technological tool can mean.

The European Parliament has drawn up a draft regulation on the use of artificial intelligence to prevent the perverse uses of new technologies such as the manipulation of public opinion, mass surveillance systems or discrimination against people. The legislative project, on the basis prepared by the European Commission in 2021, a pioneer in this area, tries to guarantee respect for fundamental rights and more transparency.

Technological advances through successive industrial revolutions have led to an increase in productivity that has ultimately benefited the entire population until now. However, there are relevant indications that the dizzying speed of implementation of new technologies only benefits a part of society.

The professor of Labor Law at the University of Valencia, Adrián Todolí Signes, has studied the impact of artificial intelligence in the world of work, which demystifies many clichés. In Productive and Extractive Algorithms, (Aranzadi) lucidly warns that “society’s greatest concern should not be that an algorithm takes your job, but that it takes your salary.” His research focuses not on work that disappears but on work that stays. That is, “how will work be under artificial intelligence”.

Todolí fights against the idea that technology is neutral. Distinguish between productive and extractive algorithms. On the one hand, there is productive or value-creating technology. It refers, for example, to industrial robots and computers, which allow workers to perform their tasks obtaining more with the same effort and time.

On the other hand, there are the extractive technologies of value that increase business power to squeeze all of the worker’s physical and mental energy. These are technologies that do not create more product, but the company obtains more performance only through the worker using more of his own energy. The professor points out: “this extra effort, basically, will be a cost to society through a greater number of accidents at work, worse health, physical or mental, and faster aging.” He warns about the risks of dehumanizing work with certain technological uses (time control, personnel selection or automated dismissals). He points to a correlation between the decline of labor law and the introduction of computers, which has led to a reduction in the share earned by wage earners of the income generated by the economy. Between 1970 and 2019 the participation of workers in national income in Spain has gone from 62% to 55%. Avoiding the negative effects of new technologies has become an essential issue for democracy.

