His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Assistant for Public Health, Head of the Emirates Ear, Nose and Throat Division at the Emirates Medical Association and President of the World Federation of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies… revealed new technologies and treatments that were presented during the exhibition accompanying the Thirteenth Gulf Conference and the Emirates Ear Nose Conference. and Ear and Throat, which were launched yesterday in Dubai.

He explained that the new therapeutic techniques include a small earpiece that works on Bluetooth technology and is used to improve hearing and answer mobile phone calls via a remote through which the volume is controlled, in addition to a biological medicine to treat polyps, allergies and eczema, which is a biological injection that is taken once every two weeks. The annoying symptoms of allergy disappear completely, pointing out that the duration of its use depends on the patient’s condition.

The exhibiting company said that this technology is registered in the country by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and is available in pharmacies, as its dispensing requires a prescription from a specialist doctor.

Dr. Al-Rand added that during the exhibition, one of the companies is displaying for the first time an application that helps dizziness patients get rid of sudden symptoms by performing some movements such as physical therapy, which is an excellent application for patients who suffer from dizziness.

He noted the “Help Me Hear” initiative for hearing-impaired children, which was launched in the UAE in 2017 as part of the “Year of Giving” initiatives, and provided treatment for hearing-impaired children, pointing out that within this initiative, 75 children of different nationalities were treated in the country.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Emadi, Consultant and Head of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Al Baraha Hospital, indicated that the health authorities are in the process of performing cochlear implantation for hearing-impaired children from both sides, especially after international scientific studies and research have proven that cochlear implantation is better and contributes to restoring the child to his normal condition within a period of time. Cut.

He said that the cochlear implantation process is still carried out in one place in European countries due to the high cost, noting that one cochlear implantation costs between 150 and 170 thousand dirhams, pointing out that the causes of hearing loss in children are often hereditary or as a result of the mother suffering from infections during pregnancy, in addition. To consanguineous marriage, it was noted that the infection rate in Western and European countries is lower than what is found in Arab countries.

He added that the most common nasal diseases in the country are allergies and sinusitis, noting that out of every 10 patients, 7 of them suffer from either allergies or sinusitis.

On the other hand, the Thirteenth Gulf Conference and the Emirates Ear, Nose and Throat Conference continued its second day of activities, with expert lecturers presenting in its sessions the latest methods of surgical operations in the sinuses and chronic diseases of the middle ear and the use of endoscopes in surgical operations of the sinuses as well as surgeries of the base of the skull through the nose.

A session was also devoted to discussing modern methods of rhinoplasty from a functional and cosmetic perspective, in addition to the problems of sleep apnea and snoring, the latest methods for diagnosing and treating them, ear surgeries to improve hearing, and cochlear implants.