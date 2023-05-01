On the other hand, 83 million jobs could cease to exist by 2027, says World Economic Forum

Technological advances and the change in consumer perception due to the environmental agenda could create 69 million new jobs by 2027. On the other hand, another 83 million tend to disappear. The data are from the Future of Work report, prepared by the World Economic Forum. Here’s the full (455 KB).

“Technological advances – such as artificial intelligence and big data– transformations in supply chains, changes in consumer profiles and the green transition are factors that have driven changes in the job market”says the study.

According to the survey, around 23% of the work chain will be transformed in the next 4 years.

The biggest job opportunities are related to artificial intelligence. More than 75% of companies want to incorporate these tools by 2027.

In Brazil, there is optimism of 51% of those interviewed for the sector’s growth. They expect more jobs, for example in data analysis.

For the world, the picture is this: jobs related to analytics and data science are expected to increase by 30% on average.

“The fastest growing roles are driven by technology, digitalization and sustainability”analyzes the report.

Here are the highlights of the professions that should grow:

Specialists in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and machine learning; Sustainability specialist; Business intelligence analyst; Information security analyst; fintech engineering; Data scientists and analysts; Robotics engineering; Expert big data ; Agricultural equipment operators; Specialists in digital transformation.

In contrast, here are the positions that are likely to disappear because of the advance:



Bank tellers and related employees; Post Office Employees; Boxes and collectors; data entry clerks; Administrative and executive secretaries; Product and inventory registration assistants; Accounting clerks; Legislators and judicial officials; Statistical, financial and insurance attendants; Door-to-door vendors, street vendors and related workers.

Changes in the labor market vary by country. The report indicates that developed nations –where technologies have advanced more– offer more jobs related to the sector than those with little development.

SKILLS

Many professions will not cease to exist. However, their competences can be strongly affected by new technologies and environmental guidelines.

Employers polled by the survey estimate that 44% of workers’ skills will change and that 60% of the current workforce will require training by mid-2027. However, only half of employees are expected to have access to the training needed to update themselves .

“Companies are looking to prioritize analytical thinking and creativity in employee training and retraining, in addition to the use of AI and big data.”

In Brazil, training will need to focus on the following areas:

artificial intelligence and big data; Creative thinking; Resilience, flexibility and agility Analytical thinking.

The forum suggests that companies should pay for employee retraining. It also talks about public policies to improve the employee experience.

This is the 4th edition of the Future of Work report. It was prepared by the following professionals: Carlos Arruda, Hugo Tadeu and Miguel Costa. The survey used statistical data, such as some provided by the LinkedIn, and Coursera. Also an executive opinion poll conducted by Dom Cabral Foundation which reached 803 companies from 27 different sectors that employ more than 11 million people worldwide.

Read more about new technologies: