A new one arrives Renault concept car which brings together 20 technological and operational innovations from Software Republic which will also be available on car of the future. Software République together with six large companies (Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics, Thales), has set clear objectives to help create a European sustainable mobility ecosystem. In the immediate future there is the ambitious goal of launching ten new offers of services and products, by 2025, serve as an incubator for at least 50 startups and offer services to over fifty territories. There H1st vision concept car (Human First vision) is presented for the first time at Viva Technology 2023 exhibition.

Technologies and automotive software of the future

There H1st vision concept car brings together a number of revolutionary mobility technologies, focused on safety, well-being vehicle occupants and the environment.

Concept-car Renault H1st vision health monitoring assistant

It demonstrates all the interest of a horizontal ecosystem like Software République to adapt and transfer le innovations from other sectors (security, military, aeronautics, etc.).

Facial recognition in the car of the future

Approaching the vehicle, the postural and then facial recognition allows you to access and start it. A avatars projected on the window and, subsequently, on the central console display, it greets the user and then accompanies him discovering the use of all the available functions.

The immersive audio system, designed in collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre, is associated with an innovative microphone and allows the spatialization of the sound received and emitted at the individual seats. H1st vision is also equipped with an onboard payment interface and a function of intelligent parking assistance.

V2G recharge and car attentive to the health of the occupants

For sustainable mobility, power components are used in critical power systems silicon carbide. In addition, the Powerbox charging station makes it possible V2G bidirectional charging (Vehicle-toGrid) to support the electricity grid or power homes in times of peak consumption.

Real-time crash warning message

The many physical and virtual sensors allow you to monitor the health of the occupants and eventually, in case of an accidentH1st Vision can initiate a telephone or satellite call to alert i rescued. It is also monitored state of wear of the main elements of the vehicle, such as the battery and tyres. H1st vision can also generate the health certificate.

Health Monitoring Assistant

In a virtualized city, the virtual twins illustrates the greater connection of the vehicle with the surrounding environment (city 4.0, other road users and infrastructures, etc.) to detect the potential dangersimprove the security of fragile users of the road and optimize the circulation of emergency vehicles.

Renault H1st vision, what the car of the future looks like

The Renault H1st vision is more than a “technology demonstrator” on wheels, it is a real vehicle that can comfortably accommodate four passengers with all the comforts. The design is a harmonious mix of smooth surfaces and protruding corners highlighted by the silver paint coated with a purple enamel. The front and rear light clusters, slim and stylized, give a very “technological” air to the general line of the vehicle.

Renault H1st vision concept front

And they refer to all the on-board technologies. The shape of the lozenge is the leitmotif of the H1st vision design. The shape of the rear lights therefore draws inspiration from new Renault logo.

Inspired by the aesthetic codes of 100% electric vehiclesthe front is devoid of grille and air intakes and what appears to be a perforated grille is, actually, an elegant chessboard of lozenges in Plexiglas through which the light emitted by the colored LEDs is diffused.

Renault H1st vision concept rear

The latter act as light signal interactive that can be used, for example, for warn pedestrians or in the event of an emergency stop of the vehicle.

Photo Renault H1st vision

