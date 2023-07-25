Summer can be a good time to disconnect digitally, that is, to leave your computer and mobile at home and try to reconnect with family, friends and nature. But it can also be a good time for technology to help us make the most of vacation time. How to stretch the battery life of the mobile if we go on an excursion or on a beach day? How to safely share photos on the internet? How to know if there are spy cameras in the Airbnb where we stay? Here are some tech tips to make the most of summer.

How to make the mobile battery last all day

While it is true that battery life is highly subjective in a mobile phone, and will depend on the brand, model, and even platform of the device, there are a series of measures that the owner can take to extend its duration. Consulting the recommendations of both Google and Apple, the main contenders, offer a series of tips and settings to extend battery life:

Reduce screen on time: the screen is the most ‘greedy’ element in terms of energy consumption and any intervention on it will have a direct impact on the battery. It is best to configure the screen to turn off as quickly as possible after a period of inactivity, and this can be done in Settings / Display / Screen timeout on Android and Settings / Display and Brightness / Automatic lock on iPhones, and set the minimum value.

Dim the screen brightness: Continuing with the advice to tighten the belt in relation to the screen, the firm suggests manually reducing the brightness of the screen to a minimum if we are in a hurry with the battery. In any case, the most efficient thing is to let the system manage the brightness based on the available light (it does so thanks to a light sensor located at the top of the screen).

Turn on power saving mode: all iPhones and certain mobiles Android, have an automatic mode in which the system reduces the consumption of the mobile to a minimum, limiting, yes, certain functions. This mode is activated automatically when the battery is reduced to a certain percentage, but if we know that we are going to be away from the plug all day, it can be manually forced through the settings.

Setting up dark mode: Apple doesn't address this directly, but Google does for its Androids; setting the dark color scheme reduces battery consumption on the mobile, especially if it has an OLED or AMOLED screen.

How to hide sensitive information in photos that are shared on networks

During the holidays it is very tempting to share our trip on social networks, but this simple gesture may not be without some risk. Is more information being shared than initially anticipated? Usually filters are used or blurring the image to hide faces or personal data is not a one hundred percent safe practice. Incredible as it may seem, there reverting apps this process and can display the initially hidden information.

On the other hand, there is usually the risk of accidentally sharing metadata, that information that details aspects of the image such as camera model, shooting settings, and date of capture. But what may be worrying is that geolocation is also added, indicating precisely where the photo was taken.

How, then, to effectively hide information and faces before sharing it? Experts suggest that the most effective is place a simple opaque rectangle about the information to hide. And to make sure you don’t travel metadata in the image, it is safest to take a screenshot of the image itself on which the sensitive information has been hidden.

Detect hidden cameras in rental accommodation

Relaxed vacations can turn into your worst nightmare. Imagine that you are resting peacefully in an Airbnb and when you turn off the light, you discover a red light on the ceiling and in a corner. Imagine that you get closer and find that this light corresponds to a hidden camera in the middle of recording process. Is this usual to happen? Fortunately, no. Is it possible? The reality is that it is and, of course, denounceable.

But before our privacy is invaded and our image can go through the network, there is a simple and very effective way to find out if there are hidden cameras in the apartment in question. Although there are several hidden camera detection applications in the application stores, the most effective system consists of turning off all the lights in the room (that is, leaving everything in the dark), and aim with the mobile with the camera application turned on. Modern mobiles have an infrared sensor with which a point of light will be seen on the screen if there is an active camera.

It is not a foolproof method, but it is more effective than the naked eye. Where are these types of cameras usually placed? Smoke sensors or lamp holes are usually used to introduce them, or in the corners of the ceilings of the rooms.

