Bosch has made a poll to find out what people think about climate change, the support of technology and the challenges of avoiding an ecological catastrophe. Bosch Tech Compass is the title given to this survey, which is representative of public opinion in China, India, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and which was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas 2022 edition.

One of the most interesting results is actually a light that shows a good degree of global awareness. Indeed the majority of people interviewed around the world believe that technological progress is improving our planet (72%). While technology has the potential to make almost anything possible, such as making a pizza with a 3D printer, respondents around the world firmly agree that technology should be more focused on addressing the major challenges of our time, rather than aim to meet individual needs (83%).

However, despite global confidence in technological progress, there are differences across countries in the perception of how technology is currently being used. While the majority of Chinese (83%) and Indian (77%) respondents believe that technology is currently being used enough to address the major problems of our time, far fewer like-minded people in the US (47%), the UK (37%) and Germany (29%).

There are significant regional differences in the assessment of individual technologies and the results they produce. In Germany, the UK and the US people think green technologies like climate engineering, biotechnology and hydrogen, are bringing significant benefits to society, while China and India have high hopes for smart and connected technologies such as AI and 5G. However, around a third of all respondents in the US and Europe consider AI to be the greatest technological threat.

To the question how they would prefer to move in the future, regardless of technical feasibility, German respondents showed less indecision: almost four out of ten (39%) would choose the teleportation as a preferred mode. This percentage drops slightly, to 34%, for the Chinese, in the United Kingdom to 27%, in the United States to 20% and in India to 10%. However, although the interviewees could choose freely, even with their imagination, teleportation was not at the top of the wish list. The car with human control took first place with 56% of the preferences, followed by planes (40%) and trains (32%).

For this study, in August 2021, Gesellschaft für Innovative Marktforschung mbH (GIM), on behalf of Robert Bosch GmbH, interviewed people aged 18 and over online in five countries (China, Germany, India, Great Britain and the United States). 1,000 people were interviewed in Germany and Great Britain and 2,000 in China, India and the United States. The samples are representative for the respective country in terms of region, gender and age (DE, UK, USA: 18–69 years / CN, IN: 18–59 years).