Employment in Spain has been under assisted respiration for eleven months through ERTE and unemployment has shot up 21.5% in just one year. Even so, certain sectors, such as IT (technology), industrial and health trades have difficulties in recruiting personnel and a small part of job offers are left deserted. Specifically, according to the human resources company Adecco, 9% of the vacancies offered are not filled and 80% of companies have problems finding talent, a percentage that has skyrocketed from 50% in 2015.

The list of jobs in demand is led by the group of so-called IT, positions related to technology “that have been the most difficult positions to fill for years,” Adecco points out in the report. Within this sector are developers, consultants and engineers of all kinds (applications, Java, data, the cloud, security …). The pandemic has also led to an increased need for health workers. The consulting firm cites assistants, nurses, doctors and laboratory technicians as the most in demand.

Higher education is required to access most of these positions, but Adecco also highlights the high demand for workers with studies in Vocational Training, “far above the existing supply, and that” in 2018 it even exceeded the demand for graduates or graduates ”.

Among the professions that require VET, Adecco places industrial jobs such as electromechanics, wheel operators, welders, milling machines, turners, trades, operators for the food sector and maintenance technicians. Also qualified profiles of the service sector such as commercial, administrative with languages ​​and telemarketers and finally, already with higher education, all kinds of engineers. “In fact, many of these profiles enjoy what is technically called full employment,” explains the consultant.

The most requested levels of studies in the 2019 job offers were university (38%) and VET (38%). Within the latter, the Higher Degree Training Cycle stands out, required in 24% of the offers, compared to the Medium Degree Training Cycle (15.28%). They are followed by the Baccalaureate and ESO (both 9%) and masters and postgraduate degrees (3.5%).

Rubén Castro, director of Adecco Staffing, assures that in the midst of the crisis it is an “excellent” time to bet on training, especially for those who have lost their jobs or who intend to enter the labor market soon. Both university and professional training, but also languages. “Knowledge of a third language is increasingly requested”, Adecco emphasizes.