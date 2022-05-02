This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 8, so now you have little time for a frantic search for the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts. We give you some non-trivial ideas for a gift that allows you to express your passion to your mother and to give your best in every moment.

Teufel quality audio

In the compact and versatile speaker category i BOOMSTER GOeven in the stereo version, they are the perfect gift for those who love enjoy your playlist in company. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the device allows music streaming from any App and for stereo sound just pair two devices and connect them directly to your smartphone. With up to 10 hours of playback capability, these colorful accessories are water resistant to IPX7 standard and feature a rubberized body that offers additional impact protection, to meet its ultimate portability for any two-person adventure!

BOOMSTER GO is available on the Teufel official website in the color Night black, Sand white, Space blue, Coral red, Ivy green at the price of € 99.99.

For a sports-loving mother, Airy Sports earphones they are an original and practical gift. Powerful, stable and resistant to sweat and during training sessions they will allow you to share the same playlist, for an energy injection for two! Price € 119.99.

A mom used to smartworking? A mouse is the ideal answer!

Trust YVI Wireless Mouse: it is the most versatile and best-selling mouse, thanks to its compact and comfortable design for any work environment. Also suitable for left-handed people, it is light and functional, a basic must have to add to your work kit. Available in three colors: pink, red and blue. Price: € 17.99

Another alternative is PUCK Mouse Ultrathin wireless rechargeable: Minimalist and ultra-thin design with silent buttons, but with exceptional functionality. Give joy and order to your desk, ideal for a trendy mom looking for original objects. It will be possible to keep it comfortably in your bag (it is only 27 mm high) with double wireless connection and rechargeable battery. Available in three colors: pink, black and blue. Price: € 19.99

Verto instead it is a mouse vertical ergonomic, for the super mom attentive to well-being and prevention. A mouse ideal for those who spend many hours on the PC, perfect for preventing wrist problems, it allows the arm and wrist to assume a natural position at 60 °, allowing greater comfort and productivity. With a Wired connection it does not waste even a second of productivity when changing batteries or recharging. Price: € 24.99

What if she is passionate about books? A Kobo for Mother’s Day

An eReader created to give the maximum, with an ergonomic design with 7 “E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen, Kobo Libra 2 it’s fast, with more contrast and two buttons for turning pages quickly. Antiglare with an ergonomic design is extremely comfortable, having the possibility of reading horizontally or vertically. Built to perform, it supports Kobo audiobooks with Bluetooth wireless technology. An intense reading experience with the ability to always carry Kobo with you because it is completely waterproof. Available in white or black and customizable with a brightly colored SleepCover. Price € 189.99.

Created to make reading even more enjoyable, it offers all the functions of Kobo in an elegant guise, plus Bluetooth wireless technology for listening to Kobo audiobooks: it is Kobo Sage. An 8 ”” HD E Ink Carta 1200 flush touchscreen with superior performance shows contrasts and no glare, one crisp legibility and faster page scrolling. The dark mode allows you not to tire your eyes. Ergonomic and waterproof, thin and light Kobo Sage is a versatile tool for the most passionate readers. Price € 289.99

Green ideas to safeguard the planet

Lately we are often talking about the refurbished, so it could be an original idea to give a hi-tech product with low environmental impact.

CertiDealthe refurbished specialist, offers a wide selection of hi-tech products including iPhone, Samsung, iPad and Mac. A choice, that of purchasing refurbished, eco-friendly products that are good for your pocket: devices up to 70% cheaper.