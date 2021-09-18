Technology and digital transformation are two of the Government’s stakes, as evidenced by Pedro Sánchez’s recent trip to different parts of the United States with the sole idea of ​​attracting investment from large funds and technology. And in this challenge, the autonomous communities have become involved in a race to attract technological talent and create jobs, in some cases with tax breaks.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) puts 613,000 jobs related to technology in Spain (from programming to animation to jobs with artificial intelligence), a figure that has grown by 14% since the labor market was reactivated in 2012 after the financial crisis at the end of the first decade of the century, according to data from the Labor Force Survey prepared by the Agency. Approximately a third of these jobs are held by the Community of Madrid (up to about 216,600). The struggle of the rest of the regions, the tax incentives, the diaspora caused by the pandemic and the lower costs of living, however, have caused the capital of Spain to lose steam and register a decline of 0.8% since 2012 in the effort to attract technological talent. And that, despite the aggressive fiscal policies put into practice by the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The creation of employment in the capital of Spain also pales when compared with the behavior of other European metropolises, as shown by the evolution of employed in high technology according to statistics Labor Force Survey produced by Eurostat. According to data from the European office, in the same period, Berlin has added 83% more jobs related to technology up to 183,700 jobs, compared to the 25.2% increase in the Paris metropolitan area, which totals 433,300 jobs. For London, Eurostat data is limited to 2019: in this case, the rise was 33% to 367,600 jobs.

Other autonomous communities are taking advantage of this situation, which do register significant growth in the creation of technological employment. This is the case of Catalonia, for example, which in recent years has been consolidating a powerful ecosystem of emerging companies. The Catalan capital has led for years all the rankings of the sector in Spain (investments, number of agreements) and is seen in Europe as an ecosystem preferred for techies. The latest example, Microsoft’s announcement this week that it will install an artificial intelligence research center in Barcelona to improve the user experience in its web products, such as the Bing search engine and Windows Azure cloud services. Thus, the region manages to expand the number of technological jobs by 32.6% since 2012, according to INE data, and already has a total of 129,000 jobs.

The Valencian Community also shows great dynamism with a 46% rise in technological employment to add 48,100 jobs. Madrid is accompanied in the decline by regions with business activity such as the Basque Country, which fell by 9.7% to 26,900 jobs. The regional government launched the BIND 4.0 program at the end of last year to attract projects related to the internet of things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, artificial vision, robotics, cybersecurity and biosciences or feeding techniques, among other new disciplines. The Balearic Islands, meanwhile, fell 9.8% since 2012 to add 11,500 jobs related to technology.

Canary Islands, the one that grows the most

It is not, however, the region that grows the most in attracting technological talent. This position corresponds to the Canary Islands, a region that is trying to create an ecosystem of technology companies and that despite being still far away in total numbers (it has 17,100 employed), presents an increase of 88% since 2012. “We have the raw material to attract talent ”, the president of the Canary Islands Special Zone (ZEC), Pablo Hernández, recently told EL PAÍS. “Our technological infrastructures, a growing talent in universities, the most powerful tax incentives in Europe and the quality of life.” Lufthansa and Volkswagen are installed in the Canary Islands, from where they offer computer services. Atos, for example, is serving half of Europe from the islands, including the London Underground, Airbus, Disney or the past Tokyo Olympics.

Another of the thriving regions is Andalusia, which tries to place the city of Malaga within the technological panorama. In February, Google announced the installation in the city of a center of excellence for cybersecurity with more than 2,500 square meters. The autonomous community grows by 20% the number of technological jobs. In the case of the province of Malaga, the upturn is 57%.

High technology

High technology jobs deserve a separate chapter (those such as the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations or computer, electronic and optical products), which are more intensive in knowledge and, therefore, in which the attraction of talent it is essential. Spain has registered an increase of 18.7% in the period. The Community of Madrid is the one that has the most jobs in this area (247,100 out of a total of 746,500), although its growth remains below the national average and that of other communities that are gaining ground such as the Canary Islands (increase of 50, 4%), Andalusia (32.8%), the Valencian Community (27.9%), the Basque Country (22.1%) or Catalonia (20.2%).

