With 3 factories in Brazil, Stellantis maintains technology centers to develop 100% national cars, from creation to production in manufacturing plants, located in the States of Pernambuco, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. In recent years, R$100 million has been invested to incorporate new structures and tools into the 40 laboratories that make up the Tech Center, in Betim Automotive Hub (MG). In addition to a space in Recife (PE) for creating and improving software automotive.

The Tech Center includes a safety center, designed to carry out crash tests; one for strategic development to make projects viable; and another virtual one to prepare the manufacture of new vehicles. The center of Pernambuco, according to the group, is a pioneer in the development of software of automotive propulsion, embedded technologies and connectivity in the region. In the spaces, there are hundreds of professionals dedicated to innovation.

Among the results of this work is the Rampage pickup truck, the first from the Ram brand to be manufactured outside North America. The project involved more than 800 engineers and technicians. The Fiat Argo is another example. More than 500 thousand units have been produced since 2017, including those exported to 10 countries in Latin America, such as Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Stellantis is included in the Regional Automotive Regimes, with the right to a presumed IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) credit. Initially created to boost industrialization in the Northeast region, the automotive regime was extended to the Central-West region. Until 2021, 6 automakers and auto parts industries were included, installed in the States of Pernambuco, Bahia, Ceará and Goiás. Two of them stopped operating in Brazil 2 years ago, withdrawing from Bahia and Ceará.

