Technogym, Glasenberg’s climb in Italian sport

Ivan Glassenberg he entered the Italian society Technogymthe South African billionaire has decided to invest 90 million euros for the 5% of the company multinational leader in the fitness sector and supplier of the latest Paris Olympics. This is – reports Forbes Italia – an investment made both personally (3%) and through his Swiss investment company Spac (2%), which makes Glasenberg the third shareholder of Technogym behind the founder Nerio Alexander (which holds a 33.8% stake) and the Saudi fund Nif Holding (6%).

Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire who invests in Italian sports. The profile

With a Past professional walkerpassionate about cycling and triathlonIvan Glasenberg seems to particularly appreciate Italian companies in the sector. Before Technogym, in fact, the South African billionaire had acquired in 2020 45% of Q36.5, a Bolzano-based company specializing in technical clothing. In July 2023, however, his Spac had acquired 80% of the historic Treviso-based bicycle manufacturer Cicli from the private equity firm L Catterton Pinarelloan operation of the value of 200 million euros. Glasenberg owns a net worth estimated at around $10 billion.