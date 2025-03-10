A conference of the award -winning chef and gastronomic disseminator of the Maresme, Carme Ruscalleda, yesterday served as a prelude to the inauguration of the Gastronomic Laboratory of the Tecnocampus Mataró Maresme, which has meant an investment of 500,000 to enable a key space for the deployment of the degree in human and dietary nutrition (GNHD).

The specialization was launched by the 2023-2024 course and the laboratory inaugurated yesterday is a milestone that will allow the activities that until now were carried out in external facilities are carried out in the TCM6 building of the University Center of the Maresme, where other experimental spaces of the degree and postgraduate degrees of the field of health are also concentrated.

The team of Jordi Sarola, coordinator of the degree, has been designing the technological space for two years, similar to an industrial cuisine, to train “future nutrition graduates who will work in hospitals, clinics and even in high sports centers,” he says. In the new classroom, theoretical classes open to the kitchen are taught, with subjects such as bromatology or glycemic index practices and experienced with processed foods and practices with various cooking systems.

During the inauguration, the modern facilities of the laboratory could be visited, which has high -tech ovens, vacuum packagingers, low temperatures cooking systems and a multipurpose classroom also prepared for master classes, which meets all the requirements for studies and research in gastronomy, nutrition and collective restoration. The ecological system of the laboratory stands out, which uses ozonized water for cleaning, reducing the use of chemicals and contributing to sustainability.





The laboratory already hosts practical classes of students of the degree in human and dietary nutrition, as well as students of physical activity and sports sciences, postgraduate formations and informative initiatives for high school students and medium and higher training cycles related to food. The suppliers are mostly from the Mataró ecosystem and Maresme, Vallès and Barcelonès, proximity and seasonal products.

In the laboratory, students are formed in gastronomy applied to sport innovating even with energy bars and ergonutical substances, as well as other key formations such as microbiology.

The laboratory also allows generating research spaces applied to hypoxia and nutrition, dietary and cinetropometry – science that studies the body composition of people – as well as the evolution of tissues in diet changes. Special section deserves research in dysphagia, with, among many others, the study of textures and synonymous foods.

With the inauguration of the gastronomic laboratory, the Maresme Technocampus wins a versatile space that will not only serve for teaching, but also for team research and training.