Australian researchers concluded that making “clouds shine” and enhancing coral reefs’ heat tolerance would delay the demise of the Great Barrier Reef due to a warming climate by 20 years.

This famous site in northeastern Australia, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1981, faces the risk of “rapidly deteriorating” in the next 50 years due to climate change, according to a study published by the Royal Society Open Science magazine.

“Coral reefs are among the ecosystems most affected by the climate,” said lead author Scott Conde. “According to projection models, the proportion of reefs within the Great Barrier Reef could decline 10% in the next 20 years.” This decline could be slowed by the adoption of large-scale programs worldwide, according to Conde, a principal investigator at the Australian National Science Agency.

The Great Barrier Reef has experienced three bleaching stages in five years, and more than half of its reefs have been wiped out since 1995 due to warming water. Conde and the other authors of the study drew up a graphic model of the potential results of a technique based on “making clouds shine” that was first tested over the Great Barrier Reef last year.

The technology is based on sending grains of salt into the clouds to make them brighter and reduce the water temperature in the waters around the barrier reef. They also created graphs showing the impact of measures to control a species of starfish that feed on coral reefs and reproduce with bleaching that forces larger fish to move away from the area.

“The results lead to the belief that the combination of these measures may delay the degradation of the reef by two decades or more,” Conde said. This scientific effort stems from the principle that global temperatures will not increase by more than 1.8 degrees by the year 2100, forcing governments to honor their commitments under the Paris climate agreement.