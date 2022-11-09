Success in Formula 1 is the result of the synergy between countless factors, even those apparently less obvious to the eye of the outside observer. In a sport where issues such as load, aerodynamic efficiency, tire management and suspension are the order of the day, it is not often that the narrative focuses on the effectiveness of the car’s cooling systems, despite being essential to their functioning. The recent Mexican Grand Prix put the emphasis on precisely this aspect, as environmental conditions have magnified the differences between the cars in terms of cooling. The more than two thousand meters of altitude result in a reduction of more than 20% in the density of the air, which is why, at the same speed, the cars are hit by an instantaneous mass of lower air, with a consequent lower heat removal capacity. Teams have therefore the respective single-seaters have been set up in the maximum cooling configurationallowing for a more marked appreciation of the differences on this front.

An effective cooling system is of utmost importance, not just in terms of reliability. The goal once again is to achieve the objectives set efficiently, evacuating the heat of all internal components, from the combustion engine to the smallest electronic circuits, compromising the performance of external aerodynamics as little as possible. The opening of grilles along the bodywork destroys the flow adhering to the surfaces, conditioning the conveyance of air towards the rear and the upper part of the diffuser, as well as obviously increasing the resistance to movement. The same applies to the tail end vent, from which the residual hot air in the engine compartment escapes directly near the beam-wing and the delicate gearbox area.

To manage to contain the size of the cooling openingsas well as placing them in a strategic position, it therefore becomes a priority to minimize the loss of aerodynamic performance without running excessive risks of overheating of the internal components. Success in this complicated practice is the result of the synergistic action of several strictly interdependent factors. The arrangement of the internal components, as always, is aimed at optimizing the distribution of masses and reducing volumes to facilitate the freedom of the aerodynamic department. In this process the teams are therefore forced to find a compromise for the location of the radiators and the internal fluid dynamics, in order to make the most of the air channeled without excessively widening the inlets and evacuation vents. Last, but not least, the arrangement of the grilles on the hood proves to be strategic for keep the flows conveyed towards the lower part of the rear axle as isolated as possible.







Looking at the single-seaters lined up in the Mexico City pit lane, Alpine stands out from the competition. The A522 needs large cooling surfaces, suggesting an overall effectiveness in evacuating heat that is not excellent. Each side is interrupted by two large and long grids both in the upper part and in the chute normally used to convey the flows adhering to the surfaces towards the gearbox and diffuser area, dirtying the design and increasing the drag. Despite the large side grilles, Alpine also resorts to a generously sized tail end vent.

In the immediate comparison with Red Bull, the different cleanliness of the body is surprising. On the RB18 there is only one grille on each side, of modest size and confined in the upper part, preserving the cleanliness of the slide obtained from the beaten bellies. Much of the hot air evacuation work is instead entrusted to the powerful rear vent, one of the largest on the grid, instead giving up the chimney at the stabilizing fin tested at the turn of June and July.

Benefiting from the same power unit, AlphaTauri sports a cooling configuration very similar to that of its big sister. Only one grille on each side opens at the top, while the terminal vent in the tail is generously sized. McLaren and Aston Martin instead, which adopt a design of the sides similar to that of the Red Bull family, they are unable to ensure the same cleanliness of the surfaces in the maximum cooling configuration. The MCL36 and AMR22 require large side grilles, which from the top of the chutes extend upwards into the central area of ​​the hood.







Radically different strategy instead for Ferrari. The “tubs” are one of the characteristic elements of the F1-75, along which the cooling grids open, with the difference that the sidepods remain high so that the openings along the surface do not affect the conveyance of air in the lower part as on the competition. The bellies of the Rossa are also modeled in such a way as to establish a local pressure that facilitates the extraction of air from the internal compartment. From the outside, the cooling process appears fairly effective, especially considering the almost total absence of a terminal vent in the tail, to the advantage of the aerodynamic performance of the rear.







Closing, Mercedes does not conform to any of the competing solutions. The W13 is limited to two small grilles on each side of the car, both confined to the top and away from the more sensitive lower surfaces. Despite the small extension of the lateral openings, the terminal vent at the tail is relatively small. The cooling therefore presents a good overall for the Brackley team, without neglecting the rumors at the beginning of the year that Mercedes used an ultra-compact futuristic intercooler developed by the aerospace company Reaction Engines, with a high surface-to-volume ratio capable of evacuating greater heat output with the same air flow rate.