In November 2021, Nissan and Shell renewed their partnership to develop high-performance gearbox fluids for the Japanese manufacturer’s third-generation single-seater. This is the extension of a relationship that has been going on since the middle of the technical cycle of the Gen2, during which the foundations were laid to definitively reap the benefits with the advent of the Gen3. The true potential of ppartnership between Nissan and Shell in fact, it has yet to emerge, since the last two years have been set on the collection of data and the development of skills useful for the formulation of a high-performance lubricant and cooling liquid, optimized for the third generation powertrain. On the occasion of the recent Rome E-Prix, Nissan and Shell organized a meeting with journalists to illustrate in detail the technical aspects of the collaboration and how this can benefit the team’s competitiveness starting in 2023.

Tommaso VolpeNissan’s global director of motorsport, has defined the relationship with Shell as a true technical collaboration, which goes beyond a simple sponsorship purely for marketing purposes: “It was important to renew our partnership with Shell. As soon as we confirmed our commitment to Formula E for the Gen3, the priority for us was to start talking to our partners and Shell is the first among them. It was important that we continue together, because the one with Shell is not just a sponsorship, but a technical collaboration. For this reason we wanted them on board as soon as we started developing the new car, because in an electric powertrain the main discriminating element of performance is efficiency, in which lubricants play a key role, contributing directly to performance ”. As anticipated, the report in the last two years has allowed Shell to collect useful data for the formulation of optimized lubricants for the electric motor, transmission and differential, to the point of witnessing a continuous transfer of information and entire assemblies of the car from a part to other: “We started in Gen2 so that we have more data to build on for Gen3”, Continues Tommaso Volpe. “We actually started even before the official confirmation of our commitment to Gen3, because we had already signed the pre-agreement. After the official announcement, we formally discussed the extension of the collaboration with Shell. In their laboratories there are technicians who start from the data and who work together with our engineers involved in the development of the car. In practice, cwe share the samples of used lubricant, the data and the transmission itself, which, after being used, is literally sent to them for analysis. We work as one team and see Shell as our lubricants team. Internally we do not call it a sponsorship, but a partnership ”.

The question arises as to why Shell needs to acquire useful information to optimize its lubricants. The answer lies in the fact that the architecture of electric cars differs from traditional ones by incorporating the engine and gearbox into a single assembly. This imposes several design requirements, which differentiate so-called E-Fluids from traditional lubricants, as explained by Christopher Dobrowolski, Shell E-Fluids Associate Technology Manager: “E-fluids is a category of lubricants that we use to promote fluids for battery electric vehicles. The primary reason is for visibility: we launched this brand in 2019 and many people, including engineers, believed that as soon as the world went electric, there would be no more demand for lubricants, which is absolutely not. real. From an engineering point of view then, we have seen that our customers, understood as the large industrial automotive groups engaged in the electrification of their fleets, including Nissan, were asking us to integrate the electric motor inside the gearbox. For this reason it is not possible to use any traditional lubricant. Instead, it is necessary to find solutions in terms of compositions and additives that are compatible with the extremely sensitive neighboring electrical components. If we consider for example the battery cells, trivially these cannot be immersed in any liquid. Therefore you need to adjust the chemical composition to improve compatibility. This is the main aspect of E-Fluids: compatibility with electrical components such as the cells or, on the transmission side, the electric motor, without losing the lubricating properties of the bearings and gears “.

Thus emerges the need to accumulate experience in the E-Fluids sector, possible through the relationship with Nissan over the last two years. The skills acquired can be invested in the optimization of the transmission and lubricants for the third generation car: “The goal for Season 7 was to primarily understand what the primary design requirements were”, underlines engineer Dobrowolski. “This was the first time for Shell to design e-fluids specifically for this specific powertrain used in Formula E. The aim for our engineering team was to identify which composition was most compatible with all the various components present in the transmission, to obtain a longer lasting product. What has been learned in the last two years will be the basis for the development work in view of Gen3, with the aim of optimizing the composition of the lubricant to make it more efficient. For this reason, for example, we discuss how to reduce viscosity without compromising the protection of the other components. Now that we know how the oil behaves throughout all the races of the season and that we know what kind of protection we need to guarantee, it’s time to go into the details ”.

However, the development of the lubricant cannot transcend the design of the transmission. The geometries of the components and the radii of curvature of the gears affect the lubricating power of the oil as much as its chemical properties. For this reason, the analysis and subsequent optimization of the E-Fluids take into account the hardware used and vice versa, outlining a relationship of mutual collaboration, as Dobrowlski explains: “During development, there are a lot of very dynamic discussions. It is a development that proceeds parallel on both sides. In view of the third generation powertrain, for example, work is being done on both lubricants and transmission components and an extensive data collection work is currently underway to analyze how the car performs in terms of temperatures and driving conditions on the various tracks. From these data we are learning about the behavior of this lubricant, evaluating for example if the high rotation speeds cause cavitation phenomena. These things can be monitored thanks to the sensors present in the machine and possibly corrected ”.

“The essential purpose for our products is to protect and lubricate the bearings and internal components of the transmissions used in Formula E”, continues the Technology Manager of Shell E-Fluids. “What we are doing now is adjust the chemical compositions of the lubricants along with the characteristics of the hardware through an iterative procedure. Any changes within the transmission, whether material or surface, are discussed with the engineers so that Shell can correct the oil composition accordingly so that it does not cause any damage. We are carrying out several reliability tests in the research and development laboratories of both Nissan and Shell, during which we discuss different aspects, such as the evolution of the viscosity of the fluid, the lubricant itself or even the additives, in order to optimize the powertrain as a whole “.

“First of all, it’s about understanding the hardware and what materials are used. Having such a close partnership means having an exchange between our engineering team and those who, like Nissan, design the drivetrain themselves. Another aspect is that tests can be carried out in which a problem of a certain component is investigated in the laboratory, in order to simulate the level of friction under certain operating conditions, in turn extracted from the data collected by the Nissan team. With this testing methodology, you are able to compare different compositions and can adjust additives and chemical components that have different levels of polarity and trigger different chemical reactions in contact with surfaces. Obviously they also try to reduce the viscosity, adopting a thinner lubricant film. All this needs to be tested. You don’t start with a blank sheet of paper, because you already have a car anyway, but it’s a good way to make comparisons and study how to optimize ”.

The ultimate advantage for Nissan will be an increase in the efficiency of the powertrain, thanks to a reduction of the various sources of friction inside the transmission minimized by an optimized lubricant, as well as obviously improved reliability. “The efficiency of the powertrain largely depends on the transmission“explains Tommaso Volpe. “Of course there is also the aspect of reliability, because the viscosity of the oils can cause damage at the high rpm of the transmission. The gearbox is really the heart of the powertrain for us ”. The collaboration between Shell and Nissan once again certifies the high level of engineering competition present in Formula E and its close links with research for the development of electric mobility. The advent of the era of third-generation single-seaters will allow us to fully assess how much Shell’s contribution will have benefited the competitiveness of Nissan’s new powertrain. The competition is forewarned.