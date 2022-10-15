In modern Formula 1, rain becomes a revealing tool to visually appreciate the aerodynamic concepts underlying the single-seaters, governed by physical principles that are difficult to perceive. The water lays bare eddies and flow patterns carefully studied in the CFD and in the wind tunnel, but which rarely reach the eye of the outside spectator. Racing in the wet will prove even more valuable in the 2022 season, allowing you to see directly how the aerodynamic setting of the cars has changed with the new regulations, drawn up with the declared intention to reduce the aerodynamic disturbance for the pursuer, for the benefit of close duels. Drawing conclusions from photographs alone is always a precarious practice, given the difficulty in taking references of entities without defined edges such as the clouds of water raised by the cars. Other misleading elements are the different perspectives, the travel speeds, the level of water on the asphalt present at the time and place of the shot, as well as any deviations in the trajectory due to the car is not traveling in a straight line. Hence, photographic analysis cannot provide quantitative information, but is equally useful to appreciate qualitatively the dynamics of change.

The first element of interest is the wake of the new single-seaters, the central subject of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 studies during the drafting of the new regulations. Its management was one of the aspects that led to the greater ease of close pursuit, to which the lower sensitivity of the cars to turbulence and the greater thermal stability of the tires also contributed. In the photographic shots, from different angles you can see how much the trail of the 2022 single-seaters is significantly higher than in the past. Rear wing, beam wing and diffuser have been designed to deflect the turbulent trail upwards, so as to improve cleanliness in the lower part where the pursuing car tends to position itself.

At the same time, taking the rear wheels as a reference, it is possible to appreciate a trail whose width on the 2022 cars remains contained, instead of widening without control as in the past. This is an expedient designed to facilitate the upward deviation of turbulence. FIA Technical Director Nikolas Tombazis explained to FormulaPassion in the month of July: “What we ultimately developed was something that brought the rear trail up and held the trail of the front wheels tightkeeping it closer to the car body, so that it would then be deflected upwards ”.

The wet, however, also allows us to analyze how the different management of turbulence starts from the front, maintaining awareness of the variability of the photographic shots based on the conditions. Until 2021 the front wing had a neutral central section, with the result that the sudden truncation of the various flaps left the ends uncovered, responsible for generating the vortex Y250. The vortex in question propagated in the corridor between the nose and the front wheel, attenuating the turbulence thanks to its opposite rotation. Once in the center of the car, the bargeboards, boomerangs and other aerodynamic appendages deflected the trail outwards, preserving the cleanliness of the rear car body.

None of this is present on the 2022 single-seaters. The regulation front wing flaps extend until they connect with the nose, so that no end remains uncovered, hindering the exploitation of the previous Y250 vortex. In parallel, the banning of bargeboards and boomerangs prevents the diversion of noxious turbulence away from the car body. Here the bodywork becomes a fundamental part of the process. The rain highlights, for example, how the wide sides of the F1-75 act as a shielding action, as the turbulent eddies crash directly against their walls, preventing them from spreading in the delicate gear shift area.

The recent wet races have visually highlighted the different aerodynamic philosophy sought by the new regulations. The management of turbulence starts from the front, to create a narrow and above all high wake that reduces the disturbance for the chasing car. On the other hand, the entire season had already confirmed the beneficial effects of this change, with overtaking becoming much less difficult than in the past.