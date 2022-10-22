The 2022 development race is practically over, except for Mercedes, Alpine and Alfa Romeo which in Austin have introduced updates in the bottom area. The lack of aerodynamic innovations on the single-seaters allows us to focus our eyes on the details, appreciating new aspects of the still immature current single-seaters. In particular, the snake in the first sector of the Texan track offers optimal perspectives and light conditions to appreciate the rear of the cars, both through photographic shots and television footage, offering glimpses of further elements of differentiation.

The basic principle of the operation of the diffuser, the bottom and the Venturi channels is the same as for all single-seaters. The low pressure zone behind the car sucks in and accelerates the air, which comes out of the underbody through the diffuser, intensifying the depression under the bottom which is at the base of the aerodynamic load. However, the way in which surfaces are modeled and the transition of flow from the Venturi channels to the external environment is controlled differs from team to team. While limiting attention to the rear part of the bottom only, they recognize each other different approaches by the four top teams.

Red Bull, Mercedes and Alpine favor a clean and linear diffuser ramp, with a single “arch” free from obstructions. Ferrari instead modeled the central keel extending it to obtain a sort of very thin “tail”, which postpones the convergence between the two lateral Venturi channels, placing itself almost like one of the vertical strips that were present in the diffuser until 2021. This is a solution first introduced in Barcelona after a Friday test in Australia that McLaren has recently started exploring. The Woking team in Singapore has brought an extension that can be placed directly on the keel, to evaluate its impact on aerodynamic stability as the heights from the ground vary.

Also from the rear views, there is a profound difference in the external contours of the speakers, reflecting the different control of the flow transition to the external environment. Red Bull adopts sweet and rounded shapes, while Ferrari is the car with the largest outlet section, to obtain which the upper edges are less rounded, making the stability of the local flow more critical, both internal and external. The different external shape of the diffuser, however, is strictly connected to the shape of the ramp and even before that to that of the Venturi channels, considering that the flow management starts upstream.

As for the specific considerations for the Austin race, Red Bull, Mercedes and Alpine make use of the maximum load aerodynamic configurations available, both as regards the rear wing and the beam-wing, which on all single-seaters has a double profile. Ferrari also has high-load airfoils, but the aileron used is not the most loaded version among those available. The Scuderia di Maranello has an additional wing to generate even more downforce, which will prove useful in a week’s time to compensate for the rarefaction of the air at an altitude of over two thousand meters in Mexico City.