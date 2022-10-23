The W13 at the end of the season is a traveling laboratory, a research bench for a team that tries to fully understand the origin of the mistakes made during the design phase, so as not to repeat them on the 2023 car. Updates continue to arrive on the Stella car, while there is no shortage of set-up tests to test the car’s response to set-up changes, having already proved to be particularly sensitive and with a narrow operating window. However, the Freccia d’Argento exhibited in the pit lane on Friday in Austin also presented an anomaly at the rear, a potential indication of an aerodynamic experiment led by the team.

It can be seen that the W13 deployed for the technical exhibition presented a surface made with rapid prototyping techniques in 3D printing, placed in the terminal part of the bottom on the ramp of the diffuser. Compared to the traditional carbon elements seen in the same area of ​​the Mercedes in other contexts, the 3D component has more rounded shapes, with a different surface modeling. It is possible that the team fixed this element on top of the existing diffuser, thus exclusively altering the surface and upper aerodynamics rather than the tunnel in the underbody.

However, in none of the television or photographic images taken during the session, the Mercedes was immortalized with this element, suggesting an aerodynamic test at the beginning of FP1 with a short duration. However, it is impossible to exclude the use of 3D printing exclusively to obtain feedback from the Federation on compliance with the control volumes within which the surfaces must reside, which are scanned by the commissioners in the circuit and crossed with the CAD files. In any case, the impression is that Brackley’s stable is focusing on the speaker ramp or at least on its external part. It is difficult to establish whether the studies are aimed at the arrival of new updates by the end of the year or rather at collecting data in key 2023, but on the other hand the boundary between the two aspects is very blurred.