The Star House introduces the latest updates to the W13 in Austin. In addition to seeking performance, the innovations prove to be useful tools to increase understanding of the car in order to launch the appropriate corrections on the 2023 project. The Texas modifications confirm the organic approach to development typical of Mercedes, which prefers to introduce extended packages of updates to the car. to study the interaction rather than making small changes from race to race. In detail, the latest package from the Brackley stable includes new to the front wing, the bottom and the rear wing.

Starting from the front, five small turning vanes appear on the wing. Their outward orientation suggests that the team may be looking for a more pronounced outwash effect, diverting some of the front flows outward. However, the same supports act mainly as vortex generators, inducing vortex flows that interact with the rest of the complex aerodynamic structure. In this regard, Mercedes may not use the new wing in the US weekend, being based on a controversial interpretation of the technical regulation that would not find approval by the FIA.

The regulation identifies supports with the term “slot gap brackets”, elements whose purpose is to act as a bridge between two consecutive flaps. To the article 3.9.8.b of the technical regulation, we read how they are granted “up to eight supports per side of the car to connect two consecutive front wing profiles. These supports must:

– be entirely included in 40 mm of both profiles that support each other;

– not be thicker than 6 mm, with a radius of no more than 2 mm which will be allowed where these supports join the airfoils;

– have a dimension that does not exceed 70 mm “.

Therefore respecting the geometric requirements of the regulation, the team would therefore have exploited the supports to obtain vortex generators. For when it complies with the law, it remains to be assessed whether the Federation allows its effective use, as it is potentially a solution contrary to the spirit of the regulation. In fact, the five supports accentuate the outwash effect and turbulent flows, widening the turbulent wake of the car, but the new regulations were born with the intention of maintaining a narrow wake so as to be then deflected upwards by the rear wing, reducing the disturbance to the pursuing car.

Regardless of its actual use in Austin, on the new front wing the lateral end of the profiles has been revised along the rear edge, with a reduction in the local incidence. According to the team, this is a trick to better direct the flows towards the deflector of the wheel group, in order to attenuate the vortices generated by the rolling and deformation of the tire.

In the center of the car, Brackley worked to correct the curvature or more precisely the camber of the vertical strips constituting the venturi duct grille, delicate and central area in load generation. At the same time, the rise along the outer edge of the bottom was shortened and re-profiled, also a symptom of a different lateral extraction of air from the Venturi duct. The ultimate goal is to increase the load released.

Details of the new fund de Mercedes. Details of New Mercedes floor. pic.twitter.com/GZclzd16m9 – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) October 20, 2022

Finally, at the rear, the endplates of the front wing have been oriented to better align with the flow coming from the front. Austin’s W13 also hides some innovations under the skin, with the alightening the car already announced by the team’s top management. Overall, there is great scruple within the team in ascertaining the correlation between the track and the design tools. In FP1, Hamilton’s Mercedes was equipped with large aerodynamic rakes in the bonnet area to observe how the aerodynamic structure has changed following the modifications. Together, the updates and the work carried out on the track tell of a team that takes advantage of every single opportunity to improve understanding of the car, collecting useful information for 2023.