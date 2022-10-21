The protagonist of the development race is a restless Alpine, always ready to improve and grow with targeted updates, which continue to arrive even four races to go. In Austin, the Anglo-French team introducedand a new iteration of the fund, in the wake of the changes recently made to Spa and especially to Singapore. The team confirms the great productivity of the technical department, achieved after a long process of updating the work and design methods. The Enstone team is strong in a consistent correlation between the track and the virtual simulations at CFD, to the point of being able to skip the passage in the wind tunnel for the construction of some minor components. The constant arrival of novelties in the car is therefore the natural consequence of a process that starts upstream.

In Austin, Alpine introduces a new version of the fund, or rather a modification to the previous specification already updated in Singapore. A semicircular opening has been created along the outer edge near the rear wheel, with a small internal flap inserted for regulatory legality reasons. The recess in the bottom conveys the upper flows into the underlying environment, thanks to the depression in the underbody area. According to the team, the solution allows an increase in the load released thanks to the better management of the tire squirtthe noxious vortices generated by the rolling and deformation of the tire which impact on the performance of the bottom.

The opening with the central flap is affirmed as an increasingly widespread solution on the grid. They are in fact adopting the same expedient Ferrari, McLaren, Haas and from Singapore onwards too Aston Martin. A different story for Red Bull, which in turn tried to make the solution its own with the fund introduced at Silverstone. However, the Milton Keynes team had to manage balance problems, so much so that Max Verstappen immediately opted for a bottom with a blocked opening. Sergio Perez instead insisted until Singapore, a stage from which the Mexican also renounced the indentation at the rear.

Also in Texas it should be noted that Alpine has strengthened the lateral edge of the bottom in a specific area, that of the fin with the two notches on its sides. While previously this component was made of carbon fiber like the rest of the bottom, in Austin the same surface was instead made of metal. The operation tells of the will of the team of check the deformation of the side edgecrucial also considering the generation of vortices whose excessive oscillation in height also affects the rear aerodynamics.

Los cortes de la zona central se han reforzado with más metal. The central area with slots has been reinforced with more metal. # f1 #usagp pic.twitter.com/aQE0bd1qzf – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) October 20, 2022

With the Texan one, Alpine arrives at the sixth seasonal fund. At the start of the championship the versions of Imola, Silverstone, Spa, Singapore and finally Austin followed. However, the manufacturer from beyond the Alps is increasingly focused on details, trying to refine a concept that has proved correct since the first race, so much so that the team has not made revolutions during the current season, but evolutions. It is the biggest difference from McLaren at the moment, instead intent on making the most of the latest change of concept implemented with the Singapore package.