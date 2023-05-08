Several of them could even enter the distinction of being League monarchs in their first championship with a club, taking into account that for this semester, I repeat came as a replacement for Eduardo Fentanes in the Shire missing a date, pauno It was a new bet from the Sacred Flock despite not knowing Mexican soccer and finally, Blackberry He received his first chance as a strategist with the Rojinegros after triumphing in Malaysia.

We are going to remember those coaches who touched glory in their first tournament:

Alfredo Tena, first DT champion with Santos in the winter of 1996.#MemoriaFutbolera pic.twitter.com/e88DdNU660 — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) May 20, 2018

With Los Guerreros, he won his first scepter as coach by taking Winter 96 in his first six months, beating 4-3 overall against NecaxaHe also became the first helmsman to win in short tournaments.

Later on, the 1978 World Cup player did it again, now with Pachuca in Winter 2001, beating 3-1 overall against tigers to win his second league title.

Luis Fernando Tena’s 6⃣2⃣ birthday! 🥳⚽ ✅ DT Gold medalist at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

✅ Last champion of #LigaMX with Blue Cross.

✅ Champion of #LigaMX with Morelia.#chivahermanos…What is the wish that Tena should ask for? 🐐🤔 pic.twitter.com/gBS2xG0iBO — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 21, 2020

This would not be the only feat of the Olympic medalist in London 2012, as he took the reins of the Morelia prior to Winter 2000, instead of Thomas Boy (RIP)leaving monarch by beating on penalties Toluca.

@futaztecadep #unknownheroes alberto jorge player from toluca and as you can see they enjoy that chivas is like this pic.twitter.com/k8HiwsI3rg —Alberto (@btolg2610) March 15, 2015

The happiness of being champion… Víctor Manuel Vucetich and his first league title in the first division 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HdkajI5S0A — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) February 4, 2022

He repeated the same thing with Rayados when they beat 4-6 overall against Blue Cross in the final of the Apertura 2009, when he came to replace The Volpewho closed his cycle with the royals finishing the Clausura 2009.

Experience of Américo Gallego, new DT of Panama🇵🇦: Coach since 1989 and champion with River Plate, Independiente, Newell’s and Toluca.#I’mRedTide pic.twitter.com/sRkTNhIRxA – RPC Sports (@deportes_rpc) July 31, 2019

HISTORICAL! Jose Manuel De la Torre, member of the historic De la Torre family. Champion with Chivas as a player and as a coach🐐❤ pic.twitter.com/hlKYS7VFbt — Jericallo De ❤ (@DeChivasSomos_) May 6, 2020

In the final they tied 2-2 with La Máquina in regular time, but from eleven steps they prevailed 7-6 to win their ninth star.

PROMISE KEEPED! 🙌 Antonio Mohamed promised his son Farid (RIP) that one day he would make Rayados champion and he fulfilled it 🙏 The crying Turk is the most emotional image of the Monterrey championship 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8XE21Qrfpa — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) December 30, 2019