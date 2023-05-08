Of the strategists who will dispute the league for the title, there are some who have already won the trophy on different occasions such as Victor Manuel Vucetich (Striped), Ignacio Ambriz (Toluca) and the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi (Tigers)However, there are those who have never been able to do it, such as the Argentine Fernando Ortiz (America)the brazilian André Jardine (Atletico San Luis)the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto (Santos Laguna)the serbian Veljko Paunovic (Chivas) and Benjamin Mora (Atlas).
Several of them could even enter the distinction of being League monarchs in their first championship with a club, taking into account that for this semester, I repeat came as a replacement for Eduardo Fentanes in the Shire missing a date, pauno It was a new bet from the Sacred Flock despite not knowing Mexican soccer and finally, Blackberry He received his first chance as a strategist with the Rojinegros after triumphing in Malaysia.
We are going to remember those coaches who touched glory in their first tournament:
Captain Furia began his career as a strategist in the 1993-94 season with Pueblabut in the 1995-96 campaign he was hired by Santos Laguna, staying at the institution until the summer of 1998.
With Los Guerreros, he won his first scepter as coach by taking Winter 96 in his first six months, beating 4-3 overall against NecaxaHe also became the first helmsman to win in short tournaments.
Later on, the 1978 World Cup player did it again, now with Pachuca in Winter 2001, beating 3-1 overall against tigers to win his second league title.
El Flaco had already had a stage as a strategist at La Noria, from 1994 to 1996, but received confidence again in 1997 to win the Invierno tournament after beating 1-2 on aggregate Lion.
This would not be the only feat of the Olympic medalist in London 2012, as he took the reins of the Morelia prior to Winter 2000, instead of Thomas Boy (RIP)leaving monarch by beating on penalties Toluca.
The person in charge of taking the reins of Toluca in the Apertura 2002 was the Argentine Ricardo La VolpeHowever, when he was announced as a strategist for the Mexican national team, he left his position, leaving the Uruguayan as relief wilson granolatiwho also stepped aside, leaving the Argentine as the main strategist during the semifinals, so being in front for only four games, he became the league monarch with the Red Devils.
After having spent two seasons on The Strip, King Midas was signed by Pachuca for the Apertura 2003, achieving an excellent performance, defeating in the grand final tigers by slate of 3-2 global, this being the third championship of the Tuzos.
He repeated the same thing with Rayados when they beat 4-6 overall against Blue Cross in the final of the Apertura 2009, when he came to replace The Volpewho closed his cycle with the royals finishing the Clausura 2009.
Facing the Apertura 2005, the Argentine replaced Enrique Meza in the technical direction of Tolucamanaging to settle in the grand final, after being first place in Group 2. During the Fiesta Grande he was in charge of Blue Cross in the rooms, of Pachuca in the semifinals and later beat 3-6 to striped to give the scarlets their title number eight.
El Chepo was chosen as a replacement for the Argentine Jose Nestor Pekerman in the technical chair of the Toluca for the Apertura 2008, after his good steps with the Sacred Herd, leaving the bet to the choricera board, because in his first semester he managed to champion.
In the final they tied 2-2 with La Máquina in regular time, but from eleven steps they prevailed 7-6 to win their ninth star.
after being indebted to striped failing to win the title in the first royal final in the history of MX LeagueEl Turco returned to the Sultana del Norte, removing the thorn, because after six months, in the Opening 2019, he defeated from the penalty shootout to America in it Aztec stadiumgetting the fifth title of the albiazules.
When it was announced that the Peruvian was going to be the strategist of Blue Cross Prior to Guard1anes 2021, the fans were very tough because they did not consider that he had the cards to be the helmsman who ended the drought and managed to silence all his deserters, giving him a title that had been denied to them in 23 years by winning 2-1 global to Saints Lagoon.
