Changing sides

The Formula 1 market, as far as the movements of engineers and technicianscontinues to move even in these last races preceding the summer break. A few days ago it was the Williams announces several new additions in his own stable, while now it was up to theAlpineanother team trying to recover from a difficult period.

Alpine Entries, Ferrari Exits

The French team has in fact strengthened its technical team with some pretty interesting new entriesalso because they are involved figures from top teams such as Red Bull and Ferrari. Michael Broadhurst and Vin Dhanani return to Enstone as Chief Aerodynamicist and Head of Vehicle Performance respectively after both working at Red Bull, while Jacob Fantoni (ex Ferrari) takes on the role of deputy chief engineer.

Fantoni is not the only one to have left Maranello in recent months to join another team. The same path has also been taken by Charles Osionow ex aerodynamicist of the red team, who has just arrived in McLaren after 6 months of gardening leave.