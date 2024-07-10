Home page World

The engine of a Boeing sucked in a technician and killed him. © dpa/Symbolbild

A technician dies at an airport in Iran while servicing a plane. The man’s carelessness was his downfall.

Chabahar – Tragic accident at an airport in Iran, reminiscent of a fatal incident in Amsterdam: A technician died after being sucked into the engine of a Boeing plane. The incident is tragic because it was preventable. The man carelessly put his life at risk.

Man sucked into engine at airport in Iran – dead

After a Boeing 737-500 of Varesh Airline, arriving from the Iranian capital Tehran, landed as scheduled at Chabahar Konarak International Airport on the morning of July 3 and the passengers disembarked, Abolfazl Amiri did what he always did: He began routine maintenance work on the aircraft.

Then the disaster, which among others Picture and the British DailyMail reported. As part of the maintenance, the right engine was started for a test run. For this purpose, the cover flaps were opened. As required, a safety zone was set up around the work area.

Technician wanted to get tools and was pulled into the engine

But Amiri must have suddenly noticed that he had left a tool in the area of ​​the engine. As he approached, the 26-year-old was suddenly sucked in and could not get out. The technician had no chance and died, partly because the engine caught fire. Last winter, a man climbed into an engine at a US airport and died.

Although the airport fire department quickly extinguished the fire, the emergency services were only able to recover the man’s body. The Iranian aviation authority launched an investigation. The Boeing will remain on the ground until further notice. Also at an airport in the USA, a woman died in 2023 after she got caught in a turbine. (mt)