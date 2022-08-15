Technician argues with a fan who asks for a change in his team, video

The match between Argentinos Juniors and Union Santa Fe of the Argentine soccer tournament had a curious talk between the coach and one of the fans of the local team.

Gabriel Milito, tired of someone yelling at him from the stands what he had to do, he turned and argued with the fan who asked him to make a change.

tactical fight

The fan yelled at him to enter the field at a steering wheel to prevent the rival from coming on top of him.

Clearly, in the video you can see how the DT interacts with the fan, who from the stands asked for his reaction.

Argentinos won, in the end, 2-0.

A fan of Argentinos advised Gabi Milito in the middle of the match against Unión, asking him to put a midfielder in the middle of the field. What did the DT do? He put Reniero in! 🥲pic.twitter.com/DA0UiZqWdc – Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) August 15, 2022

