Technician argues with a fan who asks for a change in his team, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Gabriel Milito.
Gabriel Milito.
It happened in the match between Argentinos Juniors and Unión Santa Fe.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 15, 2022, 09:22 AM
The match between Argentinos Juniors and Union Santa Fe of the Argentine soccer tournament had a curious talk between the coach and one of the fans of the local team.
Gabriel Milito, tired of someone yelling at him from the stands what he had to do, he turned and argued with the fan who asked him to make a change.
(Egan Bernal: the novel is over, Ineos confirms the test in which it will compete)
(Luis Suárez, the new reality: the precarious locker room where he had to change)
tactical fight
The fan yelled at him to enter the field at a steering wheel to prevent the rival from coming on top of him.
Clearly, in the video you can see how the DT interacts with the fan, who from the stands asked for his reaction.
Argentinos won, in the end, 2-0.
(Piqué, the new fight with Shakira for one of his great luxuries)
(Nairo Quintana meets his teammates for the Vuelta a España)
A fan of Argentinos advised Gabi Milito in the middle of the match against Unión, asking him to put a midfielder in the middle of the field.
What did the DT do? He put Reniero in! 🥲pic.twitter.com/DA0UiZqWdc
– Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) August 15, 2022
Sports
August 15, 2022, 09:22 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Technician #argues #fan #asks #change #team #video
Leave a Reply