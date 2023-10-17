Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/17/2023 – 16:35

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, avoided anticipating the content of the discussions on the PL for taxing high-income funds between the economic team and the rapporteur, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ). Haddad was questioned by journalists as he left the ministry’s headquarters for a meeting with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Despite the minister’s departure, the meeting with the fund’s PL rapporteur continues at the ministry with technicians. “He presented the demands and the technical team is meeting with him (…) I cannot anticipate (the position of the Treasury) because the technical team is analyzing it”, the minister limited himself to saying.

Earlier, Pedro Paulo reaffirmed that he would raise concerns about the open tax difference between exclusive and offshore funds, the rules of which are covered in the project reported by the parliamentarian, to the Finance team.