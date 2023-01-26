Ajax is busy reforming the technical staff. Johnny Heitinga, coach of the reserves team, is one of the intended assistants of head coach Alfred Schreuder. For that role, the errant national champion already found a bone with René Meulensteen. Moreover, it is seriously questionable whether Michael Reiziger and Matthias Kaltenbach will stay on.

By shaking up the technical staff, Ajax hopes to restore unity between trainers and players. Confidence in the technical staff turned out to be very fragile when mental coach Joost Leenders raised the question who was dissatisfied with the staff in a confidential discussion session with the group last week. Subsequently, almost all players raised their hands.

Heitinga and Meulensteen

A day after the draw in De Kuip, the technical heart convened a crisis meeting. It was concluded that with a few mutations the dissatisfaction in the group could be removed. For this, the club management soon came to Heitinga, who has been under the care of Young Ajax for almost two years now. The former defender of Ajax and Orange is now one of the top candidates to join the technical staff of the main force.

John Heitinga © theo kock press photography



Before that, Ajax also targeted the experienced René Meulensteen. He held the role of assistant at Manchester United, among others, and also got to know Edwin van der Sar, the current general manager of Ajax, during that period. The Brabant assistant of the Australian national coach Graham Arnold was interested, but still sold Ajax a ‘no’ when it turned out that the contract extension until the next World Cup and the more extensive range of tasks that he had agreed with the Australian Football Association, the combination with Ajax was not possible. to make. He informed Van der Sar about this on Wednesday, who therefore has to continue looking for an experienced right hand for Schreuder.

Traveler and Kaltenbach

Whether Reiziger and Kaltenbach finish the season as Schreuder's assistants remains to be seen. Reiziger has been one of the field trainers in the capital since 2019, when Schreuder left Ajax as an assistant to stand on his own two feet at Hoffenheim. For example, he celebrated successes in the past three seasons at the side of coach Erik ten Hag and remained an assistant after Schreuder's return.

Michael Traveler © Marcel van Dorst



In addition to Reiziger, Schreuder is flanked by the German Kaltenbach, with whom he worked at Hoffenheim. Winston Bogarde had to give way again for that. A number of players – also in the session with Leenders – let it seep through that they missed the contribution of the eager Bogarde, while successor Kaltenbach was accused of being too silent.

If it is up to Ajax, the technical staff will be overhauled this week. Tonight’s match against Volendam is also important for this. After six Eredivisie matches without a win, the defending champion occupies fifth place and Schreuder is under great pressure.

