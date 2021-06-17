Since the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, announced on Monday that the Covid certificate can now be requested in the Region, many citizens have tried to obtain it, without success, through their health centers. They have not succeeded because the computer program enabled to download these documents does not yet work correctly. In fact, the appointment service is not yet available in many centers.

The Ministry admits “some technical incidents”, but denies that it is a general problem. According to the data provided by this department, 1,358 people have obtained their certificate through Primary or the 13 citizen service offices throughout the Region. However, in none of the centers in which THE TRUTH has been consulted can neither download the certificate nor make an appointment. “We cannot use the program yet, they have told us to open the agendas starting next Tuesday, the 22nd,” explains the vice president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc), Jesús Abenaza, who works in Fortuna. They are in the same situation at the Jesús Marín de Molina de Segura health center. “This is chaotic, people are coming to ask for their certificate but we cannot download it. Something was announced that is not yet underway, “laments a professional.

«The program is already installed, but cannot be accessed. Here it is not being unloaded », points out another doctor, in this case from the Murcia Sur center. In other neighborhoods of the city, such as San Andrés, and in districts, the problem is repeated.

The SMS General Directorate of Healthcare yesterday sent an email to the area managers warning of the registered failures. «We are having a lot of technical problems at Prosan [el programa informático] to download the Covid certificates, which we hope will be solved shortly. In the Ministry of Health they are doing everything possible to make it work properly ”, it was explained in the ’email’. Those responsible for Healthcare urged Primary coordinators to check “that there are gaps in the Covid certificate agendas in the coming days to request appointments.”

By “high demand”



The Ministry attributed the “technical problems” referred to in the email to the “high demand”, and insisted that Prosan is operational and the difficulties are being “solved.” Some 3,000 people have already obtained the certificate, according to Health. Of these, more than half have done so electronically, through the Community’s electronic headquarters, and the rest (1,348) through the citizen service or Primary Care offices.

The certificate allows to prove that its carrier has received at least one dose of the vaccine, has passed the infection or has performed a PCR test or antigen test with a negative result.