Users of the “Al Hosn” application, which is related to showing the results of the “Covid-19” examination, confirmed that they faced difficulties in operating the application, noting that the application has not been working since this morning, which prevented them from fulfilling their interests after linking the entry to public places in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi using the Al Hosn application. For its part, the National Authority for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced that work is currently underway to address the technical malfunction in the Al Hosn application system, apologizing for the delay.

In detail, dozens of residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi told «Emirates Today» that the Al-Hosn application has not been working since this morning, and that they were unable to enter shopping centers or government departments that require the appearance of the status color on the Al-Hosn application, noting that the application gives them a message when they try to open it with an occurrence An error, asking to return again or contact customer service, and the same complaint was repeated on social networking sites, where many individuals posted pictures of their failed access to

Users of the application confirmed that the technical support service for the Al-Hosn application, which is called on the number 8004676, does not work and the call is ended automatically, while the automatic response on the Weqaya line answers “800937292 for technical support, that all lines are busy.”

Ahmed Abdo, Amr Abdullah, and Ahmed Salah said that the application was working until yesterday evening, and they were surprised by the malfunctions this afternoon, and that the application does not respond and gives a message that an error has occurred, while Rania Ghazi, Khadija Nouri, and Mai Muhammad reported that they received a message from Corona examination centers. The results of the PCR swab were negative, but they failed to enter the application to ensure that the result was received and to obtain the green mark.

He called on app users to quickly resolve the app’s technical issue or suspend the green traffic requirement for entering public places until the issue is resolved.

And shopping centers, gyms and restaurants witnessed altercations between the public and security officials about these places because they were prevented from entering because they were unable to open the application and prove that they had performed a PCR examination, showing the validity period of the nasal swab examination according to the protocol for green traffic.

The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi had approved the use of the Al-Hosn application for green traffic as part of preventive measures to ensure safe entry, and this step came in accordance with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which is based on four basic and interrelated pillars that are the path to recovery. These pillars include vaccination, active surveillance and testing, safe entry, and continued application of preventive measures.



