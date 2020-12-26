On Saturday, the users of the website of the Income Tax Department, on the social media, were angry about the technical flaw. Due to which #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately came on top trending on Twitter. A large number of people have demanded the Finance Ministry to extend the deadline for income tax reters. Many users have also shared a screenshot of the website that filed income tax return. Explain that the Income Tax Department has fixed the deadline for filing income tax returns till December 31 without penalty.To extend the deadline of income tax return, a user named Nirav Gandhi tweeted that we will die.

A Twitter user named Ananon wrote that I think Nirmala Sitharaman is not extending the date of filing the return because everyone in her family has already filed the return.

A Twitter user then shared a picture of rigging, in which it is written that I have a horrific gun.

Who needs to file returns

Individuals whose age is up to 60 years. His annual salary or income from other sources is more than Rs 2.50 lakh. Such a person is required to file Income Tax Return next year after the end of the financial year. In addition, if a tax is made on them, then they also have to be paid. Those whose age is between 60 years and 80 years and income is up to Rs 3 lakh, then they do not have to pay any tax. Similarly, for super senior citizens above 80 years, income up to 5 lakh is tax free.

What if the income is less than 2.5 lakh rupees

Such people, whose annual income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh, then such people can file ITR (Income Tax Return Filing). Note here that ITR Filing and Tax Deposit are two different things. ITR can be filed by any person but not necessarily the liability of Income Tax.