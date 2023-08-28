Wednesday, August 30, 2023
‘Technical problem’ damaged UK air control systems and caused disruptions

August 28, 2023
Travel to the UK

A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).

A plane lands at Heathrow airport (Photo reference).

According to the country’s air traffic service provider, the flaw was identified and remedied.

A “technical problem” that altered the planning systems of flights in the UK It has already been “identified and remedied,” according to the country’s air traffic service provider (NATS) in a statement.

“We are working closely with airlines and airports to manage affected flights as efficiently as possible,” The agency points out in the note, where it notes that its technicians “will carefully monitor the performance of the system while we return to normal operations.”

NATS explained that the problem occurred in the flight planning system “affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, which implies that they had to be processed manually, which cannot be done at the same volume and, therefore, airflow restrictions were required.”

“Our priority is always that every flight in the UK remains safe and we sincerely apologize for the disruption this is causing,” the note added.

The problem detected this morning led to hundreds of delays and cancellations of services from all airlines and airports, coinciding with the celebration today of a festive day in the United Kingdom, and the expected return to the country for many travelers after the summer holidays.

EFE

