The fourth flight of the “Ingenuity” miniature helicopter of the US Space Agency (NASA), originally scheduled for Thursday over Mars, was postponed, while the agency attributed this to a technical problem, and pledged to try again the next day.

“The helicopter is safe and operating well,” NASA said in a statement, adding that the plane failed to move to “flight mode.” The team responsible for the helicopter is planning a fresh attempt on Friday at 10.46 (14.46 GMT), with the expected data expected to be sent to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in about three hours.

He believes that this technical problem is the same that delayed the first flight of “Ingenuity”, the first motor vehicle to fly over another planet. The flight was scheduled for April 11, but it was carried out on April 19. “This delay will not prevent future flights,” NASA said.

The helicopter’s mission will be completed within a month in order to allow Perseverance, which carried the 1.8-kilogram helicopter to Mars, to return to its main mission: to search for signs of previous microbial life on Mars.

Last Sunday, Ingenuity succeeded in flying for a third time over Mars. It moved farther and faster than ever before, reaching a peak speed of about 6.6 feet (two meters) per second.