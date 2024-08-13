Elon Musk said a cyber attack on X was the reason for the delay in his conversation with Trump.

“We tested the systems earlier with 8 million users entering at the same time,” he added via his X platform.

“I will start the conversation with Trump in a little while, but with fewer users,” he added.

Trump and Musk, the owner of the X platform, were scheduled to conduct what the tech giant called a “live interview” at 8 p.m. ET, which will be “unscripted and without restrictions on topics, so it should be very entertaining!”

Musk asked X users to ask questions they wanted to ask Trump.