The interview was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Spaces X, with hundreds of thousands listening, on Monday night, but the interview was immediately disrupted and did not start until 42 minutes later.

Those who were able to access the space said that 18 minutes after the conversation was supposed to start, Musk said that his X platform had been subjected to a “massive attack,” making it impossible for the space to proceed as planned.

According to the technology website “The Verge”, the platform was not actually subjected to a “cyber attack”, and Musk’s claim was to cover up technical failures.

Musk reiterated the “big attack” theory when the interview began about 45 minutes later, at around 8:40 p.m., adding: “As this big attack demonstrates, there are a lot of people who are against what President Trump is going to say.”

The interview’s failed launch brought to mind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2023 announcement on X that he would run for president, which also began with technical difficulties.