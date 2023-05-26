British Airways has apologized after a technical issue caused the cancellation of domestic and European flights on Thursday.

More than 50 British Airways flights departing Heathrow on Thursday were canceled, with the airline urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Friday.

More than 20 flights that were supposed to land at Heathrow on Thursday have been canceled or delayed so far.

“We are aware of a technical issue and are working hard to resolve it,” a statement from British Airways said just before 10pm (2100 GMT) on Thursday.

